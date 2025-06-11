BTS' Jimin and Jungkook cannot stop smiling post military discharge. See first pics

Only a step away from the much-awaited BTS reunion, BTS members Jimin, aka Park Ji-min and Jungkook, aka Jeon Jung-kook, were discharged from military service in South Korea on June 11. The two donned the uniforms for the last time as they appeared before the press post discharge.

Jimin and Jungkook discharged from military Several pictures of Jimin and Jungkook smiling big for the cameras have now emerged.

Looking better than ever, the two K-pop idols greeted the media and fans outside the venue. They saluted everyone.

In a photo, Jungkook and Jimin were seen laughing out loud, seemingly joking with each other.

While Jimin charmed everyone with his smile, Jungkook flaunted his tattooed arm.

They were also greeted with a flower bouquet.

See pictures here: