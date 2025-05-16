BTS Jin releases second album 'Echo' ahead of the group's big reunion in June

South Korean sensation Jin of global supergroup BTS has officially released his second extended play (EP), Echo, on May 16, 2025, under Big Hit Music. The drop comes just weeks before BTS’ eagerly awaited group reunion in June, sending waves of excitement through the ARMY fandom.

Jin’s second solo album - Echo - is OUT Announced last month, Echo comprises seven evocative tracks, led by the emotive single Don't Say You Love Me, which has already garnered widespread acclaim online. According to Big Hit Music, the EP “conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin’s unique and charming perspective.”

The album includes a special collaboration with K-pop idol Yena on the track Loser, adding a fresh dynamic to the project. Other songs include Nothing Without Your Love, Rope It, A Journey with the Clouds, Background, and To Today’s Me, each showcasing Jin’s growth as a musician.

Jin's solo tour announced In support of Echo, Jin will also be embarking on his first solo global tour titled RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, marking a major milestone in his individual career.

Jin will perform in eight cities across South Korea, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The full list of tour dates is as follows:

June 28–29: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5–6: Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe

July 12–13: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome

July 17–18: Anaheim, USA – Honda Center

July 22–23: Dallas, USA – American Airlines Center

July 26–27: Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena

July 30–31: Newark, USA – Prudential Center

August 5–6: London, UK – The O2

August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome ARMYs celebrate the release Fans, known as ARMYs, have responded with heartfelt enthusiasm. “Song of the year already,” gushed one fan about Don’t Say You Love Me. Another declared, “Jin album release, Vminkook and Hobi on Weverse chat, Joon’s IG update. Yoongi is in Korea. BTS know each other. Life is so good.”

With Echo, Jin not only cements his place as a solo artist but also heightens anticipation for BTS’ grand return.