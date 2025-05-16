Subscribe

BTS Jin releases second album 'Echo' ahead of the group's big reunion in June

Jin of BTS released his second much-awaited album Echo, featuring a collaboration with K-pop idol Yena and songs highlighting his musical growth. Following the album release, the idol will embark on his first solo global tour, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated16 May 2025, 06:21 PM IST
Advertisement
BTS member Jin dropped his newest album Echo on May 16.
BTS member Jin dropped his newest album Echo on May 16.

South Korean sensation Jin of global supergroup BTS has officially released his second extended play (EP), Echo, on May 16, 2025, under Big Hit Music. The drop comes just weeks before BTS’ eagerly awaited group reunion in June, sending waves of excitement through the ARMY fandom.

Advertisement

Jin’s second solo album - Echo - is OUT

Announced last month, Echo comprises seven evocative tracks, led by the emotive single Don't Say You Love Me, which has already garnered widespread acclaim online. According to Big Hit Music, the EP “conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin’s unique and charming perspective.”

Advertisement

The album includes a special collaboration with K-pop idol Yena on the track Loser, adding a fresh dynamic to the project. Other songs include Nothing Without Your Love, Rope It, A Journey with the Clouds, Background, and To Today’s Me, each showcasing Jin’s growth as a musician.

Jin's solo tour announced

In support of Echo, Jin will also be embarking on his first solo global tour titled RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, marking a major milestone in his individual career.

Jin will perform in eight cities across South Korea, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The full list of tour dates is as follows:

  • June 28–29: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
  • July 5–6: Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe
  • July 12–13: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome
  • July 17–18: Anaheim, USA – Honda Center
  • July 22–23: Dallas, USA – American Airlines Center
  • July 26–27: Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena
  • July 30–31: Newark, USA – Prudential Center
  • August 5–6: London, UK – The O2
  • August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

ARMYs celebrate the release

Fans, known as ARMYs, have responded with heartfelt enthusiasm. “Song of the year already,” gushed one fan about Don’t Say You Love Me. Another declared, “Jin album release, Vminkook and Hobi on Weverse chat, Joon’s IG update. Yoongi is in Korea. BTS know each other. Life is so good.”

Advertisement

With Echo, Jin not only cements his place as a solo artist but also heightens anticipation for BTS’ grand return.

Much-awaited BTS reunion

On May 16, the BTS' leader, Kim Nam-joon or RM, took to Instagram to start a countdown, marking the group’s much-awaited reunion. On June 10, members RM and V (Kim Tae-hyung) will return. Meanwhile Jungkook and Jimin will be back on June 11. Suga (Min Yoon-gi) will join the group on June 21.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentBTS Jin releases second album 'Echo' ahead of the group's big reunion in June
Read Next Story