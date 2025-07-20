BTS' Jin gives hilarious spin to Coldplay's 'kiss cam' scandal on stage, leaves internet in disbelief: ‘Even they know….

Even mid-tour, Kim Seok-jin aka BTS' Jin proves he is aware of everything trending on the internet. While performing in Anaheim as part of his RunSeokjin solo tour, the BTS member had fans roaring when he casually dropped a reference to one of the internet’s most viral moments, the Coldplay ‘kiss-cam’ cheating scandal. What started as a lighthearted game of charades between Jin and his fans suddenly veered into an unexpected territory.

As the word “Coldplay” appeared on the screen, the crowd responded with exaggerated gestures mimicking the now-infamous couple from a recent Coldplay show — the ones who were seen hugging, then awkwardly ducked when the kiss cam zoomed in.

At first, Jin looked puzzled by the audience’s actions. Then, the realisation hit. Laughing, he played along and asked, “Is it my bro?” - a nod to Chris Martin, Coldplay’s frontman and Jin’s longtime friend. The two have shared the stage before, most recently in Seoul this April.

BTS' Jin recreates Coldplay kisscam As fans kept reenacting the awkward duck, Jin joined in, dramatically imitating the moment himself. It took less than a minute for the internet to explode.

“The ARMY who made this action for him to mimic OMG,” one fan wrote. Another joked, “Biggest boyband in the world knows you’re a cheater... legacy unlocked.” Social media lit up with chaotic reactions: “WHO SHOWED IT TO HIM?”

The spontaneous bit was not just funny, it reminded fans of Jin’s reputation for staying connected to online trends, no matter how messy.

Coldplay’s viral kiss-cam moment explained The original drama took place at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts earlier last week. During the show, the camera cut to a couple in the crowd. They embraced for a moment, then recoiled, ducking and hiding their faces.

From the stage, Martin tried to lighten the moment: “Either they're having an affair or they're very shy.” But fans quickly put two and two together. Online sleuths identified the couple as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR. Both are reportedly married - but not to each other. Neither has commented publicly, but the body language said plenty.

For fans, watching Jin reference the scandal in real time felt surreal. It was chaotic, hilarious, and classic Jin - proof that even global icons keep tabs on what is going down online.

FAQs

What did Jin do during his Anaheim concert? He mimicked the viral Coldplay kiss-cam cheating moment during a game of charades with fans.

What is the Coldplay cheating scandal? At a recent show, a couple caught on Coldplay’s kiss cam ducked and hid their faces, sparking affair rumours.