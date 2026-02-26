BTS' Jungkook calls out HYBE during drunk live ahead of comeback, video removed; worried fans react

Popular K-pop group BTS is gearing up for its much-awaited comeback. Ahead of its return, BTS member Jungkook went live on Weverse late at night. Just like his usual late-night live sessions, the Golden Maknae spent about 1 hour and 28 minutes while drinking with others, who were reportedly his friend and older brother.

Jungkook goes live drunk Jeon Jungkook went live around 3:42 am on 26 February.

As reported by Chosun Biz, Jungkook went on to talk about several things during his drunk live session. However, the highlight of his conversation was about HYBE, the label managing BTS. He said, as quoted by the report, "I was really busy in February–March and didn't even have time to go to the dermatologist," adding, "Because the comeback is right around the corner, I have to do a lot of preparation."

Jungkook slams HYBE He repeatedly expressed his frustration with the label. He said, “I don't even know. I don't know what I'm supposed to be careful about when I go live. I just want to do it comfortably”.

“I'm a person too, I don't know, and I went live because I wanted to”, and added, “The moment I say this, I think the company will freak out.” He also said, “This isn't something agreed upon with the company; I said it because I felt frustrated.”

He also continued, as reported, "I like you all, I don't know. I'm just annoyed," and said, “I'm just going to live the way I want. I don't know. I don't know about the company either. But I don't want to lose what's precious, so I'll do well.”

This could become a controversy: Jungkook to fans He confided to his friend and said, "Honestly, going off because I'm drunk is part of my personality and my thoughts, isn't it?" "Speak freely. Don't worry about the company. That's what I actually want. Of course, this could become a controversy, I don't know, but that's who I am, so what can I do?"

Kookie also hinted at the pressure about his career activities and music overall. He said, "I don't even listen to music usually. I listen because I don't want to fall behind," adding, "I'm someone who likes music and wants to be honest. If I did something wrong, I want to admit it." He continued, "I'm a person too. I just want to have fun," and also said, "How many people in the world can be honest? I wanted to be honest with ARMY (BTS fans)," adding, "If it weren't for the company, I would have said everything."

During the broadcast, Jungkook flipped his friend the bird and shouted expletives in English toward the camera. When someone tried to stop him, Jungkook questioned, "Will the company say a lot to me?" When some fans urged him to end the broadcast, he said, “Why are you telling me to turn it off? Don't boss me around.”

“I want to talk about smoking, too. I don’t smoke now but. Why can’t I talk about it? I’m 30. I smoked before, but I worked hard and cut it. I wanted to talk about this. The moment I talk about this, the company will make ahhh but idk. I smoked,” he reportedly also said.

Jungkook's controversial live video removed The live video quickly went viral. As fans grew worried and showed their support for Jungkook, the video is reportedly no longer available on the website.

Many claimed that it had been deleted.

BTS ARMY reacts A fan took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Genuinely why did the live get deleted? Was it Jungkook who did that or HYBE? like I don’t know how that even works but I doubt the company would do that right? Everyone’s already seen it, wouldn’t Jungkook be the only person who would do that?”

“I love Jungkook so much. YOU READING THIS HYBE??! We LOVE Jungkook for the person he is. Y'all better NOT call him into no dam HR meeting OR YALL REALLY GONNA HEAR IT FROM US. Treat him with respect and kindness or ITS ON SIGHT. You’re dismissed,” added another.

“Hybe deleted Jungkook's live. How I hate them,” a different one said.

Someone else posted, “I want to address HYBE. Please support Jungkook and don't criticize him. I understand the company's concerns. No matter what the media and others write. Screw everyone. We'll figure it out. We love Jungkook for who he is. We won't stop supporting him!”

“Jungkook seems deeply bothered about something he can't publicly share. He sounds frustrated and quietly disappointed, like he is fighting a battle on his own. The fact that Jungkook admitted he is having trouble sleeping says everything. Whatever he is dealing with, he is facing it silently and that's the part that breaks my heart. I just want him to be happy,” yet another shared.