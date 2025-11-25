BTS’ Jungkook gives fans a peek at his shrimp pasta recipe during Weverse livestream: Check it out

BTS’ Jungkook has often surprised his fans with surprise livestreams and cooking skills. This time too, the artist delighted his army by kickstarting a livestream on Weverse. As the musician chatted with the viewers, he also shared the recipe for his shrimp pasta with the exact ingredients he used in his dish. As the singer allowed fans to follow his process, the delicacy and video quickly went viral on the internet.

While many of the BTS fan clubs reshared the recipe on their accounts, a group also shared the prices of the ingredients, which ranged from as cheap as $3 to the most expensive item, priced at $42.

Recipe for Jungkook’s shrimp pasta As the musician’s shrimp pasta recipe went viral, the fans began to try it out themselves. In his livestream, Jungkook shared the ingredients required for the dish's preparation. The singer used Rustichella D'Abruzzo Spaghetti (500g), Wakas Obama Marumi Sea Urchin Sauce, Organic Olive Oil Soler Romero Picual, and Fresh Peeled Shrimp.

Furthermore, he added the following items: Sea Salt Flakes Mid-Size Tub (570g), Seoul Milk Animal-Free Whipped Cream, Parmareggio Parmigiano Reggiano Snacks, Mini French Butter Roll Salted, Scallion, and Garlic.

While the sea urchin sauce that Jungkook used is priced at around $42, the cheapest ingredient the musician used was the garlic, which is available in the market at $3. Other items are priced at an average rate, ranging from $10 to $30.

Meanwhile, fans shared their hilarious reactions after learning that the lookbook fan pages, popular for sharing fashion photos, are now sharing recipes and the ingredients used in Jungkook’s pasta.

Fans react to the lookbook turning into a cookbook The fans shared their thoughts on Jungkook’s recipe as well as the fan clubs going gaga over it. One of the users took to X account and shared, “BTS going around naked so much lately, that Lookbook turned into a cookbook." Another one of the fans stated, “This really reminds me of how rich bts are.” A third netizen wrote, “I would die for this pasta; like, it looks so good, oh I'm sick.”

After making his solo debut in 2023, Jungkook is often seen rolling out on Weverse while gaming, cooking, or even conducting karaoke sessions. On the work front, the musician and Jimin’s Are You Sure?! Season 2 will be released on Disney+ on 6 December.

FAQs Q1. Does Jungkook have ADHD? Ans. Yes. Jungkook publicly claimed that he has adult ADHD.