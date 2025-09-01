BTS' Jungkook opens up about ADHD diagnosis during live session with fans

BTS star Jungkook, who has been topping global charts with his solo tracks, recently shared a deeply personal revelation during a live interaction with fans. The singer opened up about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a disclosure that quickly turned a casual fan session into an intimate and heartfelt moment.

The Weverse Live stream began lightheartedly, with Jungkook casually walking around, chatting, and engaging with fans before settling down on his sofa. But the tone shifted when a fan left a comment asking him to stop moving so much. In response, Jungkook revealed that he has adult ADHD, which causes him to move involuntarily.

“I can’t help it. I kind of have adult ADHD. I have it so I keep moving like this,” Jungkook admitted candidly.

His openness struck a chord with fans across the world. Many expressed regret over the comment that triggered his revelation, while others flooded the chat with messages of support and understanding.

Watch the video here:

What Is ADHD? According to the Mayo Clinic, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition marked by difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that usually begin in childhood and may persist into adulthood.

Also Read | International K-pop fans thrill to prospect of BTS reunion

In adults, ADHD can manifest as restlessness, disorganisation, poor time management, difficulty focusing on tasks, and impulsive behaviour. Contrary to common misconceptions, ADHD is not a behavioural choice, a poor parenting outcome, or a bad habit. It is a recognised neurological disorder that can be managed effectively through treatment such as therapy, medication, and lifestyle strategies.