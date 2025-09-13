BTS’ Jungkook steals the spotlight at New York Fashion Week; internet calls him ‘Prince Charming’

BTS member Jungkook made a striking appearance at the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week, drawing huge attention both at the venue and online.

Dressed in a beige baggy suit, the global idol looked effortlessly stylish and confident, once again proving his influence in both fashion and pop culture.

Internet reacts to BTS' Jungkook at New York Fashion Week The moment Jungkook arrived, social media platforms lit up with excitement. The hashtag #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing photos, videos, and reactions to his look and presence at the event.

One fan posted, "THE PRINCE CHARMING ARRIVED (sic)," while another wrote, "Jungkook always brings an unmistakable energy to the runway. His presence at the show is a highlight for Calvin Klein's big moment in fashion (sic)."

The internet was full of admiration, with playful comments like "FACE CARD. FACE BANK. FACE ECONOMY (sic)." and "Oh. My. Gosh. How is this man so pretty??? (sic)" going viral within minutes.

Jungkook and Calvin Klein's parternship Jungkook has been a global ambassador for Calvin Klein, and his attendance at one of the brand’s biggest fashion moments of the year only strengthens that partnership.

His ability to blend music, fashion, and personal charm makes him a standout figure not just in K-pop, but on international stages like New York Fashion Week.