BTS’ Jungkook under scrutiny after sightings with unidentified women and fan intrusion near his home

BTS member Jungkook is back in the headlines after another round of dating chatter surfaced online this week. A series of clips and stills, circulated mainly through X and TikTok, claimed to show him in the company of several women. None of the images are verified, yet they triggered a fresh wave of commentary around the singer’s private life.

New video of Jungkook triggers speculation One short video showing Jungkook walking beside an unidentified woman pushed the conversation further. The sighting also undercut earlier claims linking him to Aespa’s Winter, a rumour that had been circulating for weeks.

Fans who believed the earlier story shifted tone quickly, leaving pointed remarks on Winter’s livestream and accusing Jungkook of misleading supporters. His own Instagram page has no open comment sections. Neither Jungkook nor HYBE has issued a response.

Also Read | Dick Van Dyke reflects on age-related challenges ahead of 100th birthday

Jungkook’s stalker-related incidents resurface The renewed attention comes on the heels of two separate intrusion attempts at his personal residence. In recent weeks, one enthusiastic fan was recorded trying to access his residence, shortly after another individual made a similar attempt on the day Jungkook returned from military service, PopRant reported. Both incidents were widely criticised online and raised new conversations about fan behaviour and the lack of boundaries around K-pop idols.

Airport video adds to the Jungkook debate A separate clip, reportedly filmed at Seoul’s Gimpo International Airport, added another layer to the reaction cycle. According to the person who captured the footage, Jungkook appeared emotional while walking through the terminal late at night. The video spread quickly, though many users dismissed the moment as exaggerated or staged.

The situation remains driven entirely by online material. HYBE has not addressed the dating rumours, the airport clip, or the intrusion attempts. With no clarification from the agency or Jungkook himself, the discussion continues to shift each time a new image or video appears.

FAQs Why is Jungkook facing backlash online? Because recent photos and videos linked him to multiple dating rumours, prompting heated reactions.

What happened with the rumours involving Jungkook and Aespa’s Winter? New visuals of Jungkook with another woman have led many to dismiss earlier speculation about Winter.

Has HYBE commented on the Jungkook dating allegations? No, Jungkook and HYBE have not issued any statement.