BTS member V reacts after private chats used in HYBE–Min Hee-jin legal dispute: ‘No intention of taking sides’

BTS member Kim Taehyung, widely known as V, has spoken publicly after private messages exchanged between him and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin were submitted as court evidence in an ongoing legal dispute involving entertainment company HYBE.

The controversy emerged after court documents revealed that KakaoTalk conversations between V and Min Hee-jin had been included as part of evidence in Min’s lawsuit against HYBE concerning a shareholder agreement and stock purchase payments. The messages reportedly formed part of arguments linked to industry plagiarism concerns and internal disagreements within the company structure.

Soon after reports surfaced, V addressed the situation through a statement shared online, making clear that he was not involved in the dispute itself and had never intended his private conversations to become public.

On the 20th, BTS's agency HYBE told OSEN, "It was a private conversation with an acquaintance, so he simply expressed his sympathy, and it has been confirmed that he did not agree with any specific remarks made by the other party."

They added, "It has been confirmed that the artist also wanted to express his dissatisfaction with the submission of private conversations as trial materials without his consent."

On the same day, V stated, "It was part of a private, everyday conversation that we had with empathy because she was my acquaintance," and "I have absolutely no intention of taking sides."

He also expressed his discomfort, saying, “However, I am very bewildered that the conversation in question was submitted as evidence without my consent.”

HYBE later reiterated that the exchange reflected empathy rather than endorsement of any claims made by Min Hee-jin. According to the company, the messages were ordinary personal conversations and should not be interpreted as support for either side in the legal conflict.

What Is The Legal Dispute About? The dispute between HYBE and Min Hee-jin dates back to her departure as CEO of ADOR, the label behind the globally successful girl group NewJeans. The disagreement centres on a shareholder agreement and allegations surrounding corporate control and management decisions. Courts have already ruled on parts of the case, including financial claims tied to Min’s contractual rights, while appeals and related proceedings continue.

Reports suggest the messages referenced discussions about similarities between K-pop releases, an issue that had already triggered heated industry debate. While Min reportedly used the chats to support her argument that her concerns were reasonable opinions, V clarified that his responses were casual remarks shared privately rather than formal statements.

Internet Reactions To This Incident News of the disclosure quickly spread across social media platforms, where BTS fans — known as ARMY — voiced concern over the handling of the singer’s personal communications. Many argued that artists should not become collateral figures in corporate legal battles, particularly when conversations were shared in confidence.

While such material can be admissible in court, the ethical questions surrounding consent and privacy remain contentious, especially when high-profile celebrities are involved.

Despite the controversy, V emphasised that he wishes to remain neutral. His statement underscored that the exchange was simply an empathetic conversation between acquaintances and not an attempt to influence or participate in corporate disputes.