‘BTS members need time’: HYBE CEO shares update about K-pop group’s comeback in 2025

HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang shares an update, months before BTS members complete their military service. Currently, K-pop members Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are serving in their mandatory military tenure. They are expected to be discharged sometime in June 2025.

Advertisement

BTS comeback in 2025 Ahead of the much-awaited BTS reunion, HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) who manages the K-pop group clarified that fans might have to wait a bit longer for a full comeback.

HYBE held a press meet in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on 31 March.

Koreaboo quoted HYBE CEO from the event: “The BTS members are set to complete their military service by the end of the first half of this year, and they will need time for preparation and production before resuming activities. The company is also preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists (BTS members) themselves need time for deliberation and preparation.”

BTS comeback delayed by… Explaining the process of a comeback, Lee Jae Sang reasoned, "Typically, the process involves working on songs, releasing an album, and then going on tour. However, since BTS has already risen to the level of global top artists, they are continuously discussing their vision and their 'next' phase. It is necessary to consider and align with this direction carefully."

Advertisement

Who are in BTS BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While RM (Kim Nam-joon), the rapper is their leader, Jungkook(Jeon Jung-kook) is the youngest of them.

Jin is the oldest member of BTS, who enlisted in military in December 2022 and was discharged in June 2024. Before joining the army, he marked his solo debut with his single Astronaut.

J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, best known rapper of BTS, began his service towards his nation on April 18, 2023. He wrapped up his service right after Jin, in October 2024. Before his service, he made his solo debut with his first solo album Jack in the Box, featuring songs like Arson, More, and = (Equal Sign).

Advertisement

Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, joined the public service as a social service agent due to a shoulder cartilage injury. He joined the services on September 22, 2023, and is likely to be done with it by June 2025. In April 2023, before his joining date, he made his debut as a solo artist with the album D-Day under the name Agust D. He also launched his famous drinking talk show, titled Suchwita.

RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted in December 2023 at the same time. They are scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.

Before joining the service, RM launched his solo album Indigo along with other collaborations as a solo artist. Jimin treated BTS ARMY with his solo album Face before the enlistment.

Advertisement

V, aka Kim Taehyung, released his solo album Layover before joining the military. He kept himself busy as an ambassador of international luxury brands like Celine and Cartier, and even attended fashion weeks across the globe.

The youngest singer of the group, Jungkook's last release was a solo album Golden. He marked his solo debut with collaborations-- Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow, before donning the uniform.