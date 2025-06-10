BTS members RM, V discharged from South Korea military, looking forward to reunion

(Adds comments from band members V and RM, background on BTS and its members from paragraph 2 onward)

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - K-pop supergroup BTS members RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday after mandatory service, as fans are counting down to the band's comeback with more members finishing their military duty later this month.

Cheered by dozens of fans near the military base, the two members in their army uniforms saluted the crowd and said they will soon be returning to perform.

"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance," V said in front of fans and media. Known as ARMY, BTS has a global fan club with millions of loyal followers.

Two other bandmates, Jin and J-Hope, were discharged from the military earlier and have been performing solo and appearing on variety shows.

Jimin, Jung Kook and Suga are set to wrap their military service as late as June 21, media reports say.

The globally recognised K-pop icon BTS has not released a group project since 2022 and its members are hoping for the reunion.

“After pursuing our own little ventures, we are now coming back together, and I love that for us,” J-Hope told a magazine in December.

Entertainment group HYBE that manages BTS is planning a huge event called BTS FESTA this week for fans to celebrate the band's 12th anniversary. It is not clear whether the members will show up, but Jin attended last year.

Holding a flower bouquet for their discharge from the army, RM said he wanted to perform the most.