BTS members RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook to be discharged next week, will address fans from special locations

The remaining four BTS members currently completing their military service—Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Taehyung (V), Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook—are all set to be discharged in the coming week.

Ahead of their return, BIGHIT MUSIC shared fresh details about their exit plans and how they intend to reconnect with fans.

RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook to address fans post military discharge According to a statement released by the agency on June 5, the BTS members will each address fans from designated locations, rather than from their military bases. These moments will be short, private, and attended only by official staff.

“Rather than at their respective bases, they will deliver brief messages and share their thoughts on being discharged at separate designated locations,” the agency said, as reported by Soompi.

RM and V, who enlisted on the same day but served in different units—V in the elite SDT counter-terrorism unit and RM in the STF unit for capital defence—will greet fans from Chuncheon. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook, who entered under the military’s companionship programme, will do so from Yeoncheon.

BIGHIT has urged fans not to visit the military bases, citing safety concerns due to narrow roads and limited space. “We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the military bases,” the company added.

There is no official word yet on whether the members will host public events following discharge. HYBE previously stated that BTS will follow a structured plan for their reunion. All members had completed their solo schedules before enlistment, making an immediate group comeback unlikely.

However, reports of possible individual activities—especially a world tour for Jungkook—are circulating.