BTS new album release date: K-pop band brings New Year gift for fans - announces comeback, world tour plans

BTS, the popular K-pop band, welcomed New Year in grand style as it sent handwritten letters to fans with a big announcement about its upcoming major album release. The seven-member band brought a surprise gift for New Year as it revealed that a new album releasing in March is in the lineup which will be followed by a world tour.

BTS new album release date The South Korean boy band, also known as Bangtan Boys, will release their album on 20 March 2026, almost 4 years after the last album “Proof” came out. The three-volume anthology album dropped on 10 June 2022, featuring their biggest hits, demos and well-known tracks like “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" and “Butter.” The activities of the music group activities had been on hiatus since the members joined South Korea's mandatory military service.

During the temporary suspension of group activities, individual members focused on solo projects and other endeavours. BTS' management BigHit confirmed the reports with a post on its official X account in Korean-language, Variety reported.

Reacting to the official announcement, RM said that he’d been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone.”

Jin replied, "I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again," Jin wrote.

J-Hope commented, “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!”

Jungkook wrote, “Please take good care of us this year as well."

Suga, Jimin and V are also a part of the band.

Social media reaction BTS fans shared their excitement on social media as a user wrote, “I wish that we stop with the Beatles narrative like they’re 12 years into their career . They’re the BTS of the 21st century.”

Another comment read, “Happy are they coming back, I love you deeply yesterday today and always.”

A third user said, “his is the most touching way of BTs to communicate the new album release date. A physical letter to Army! Friday, March 20, 2026. Everyone, take that date as the most important day of the last 3 years.”