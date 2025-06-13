BTS reunites at J-Hope’s concert, fans emotional as all seven members share the stage for the first time in years

BTS made an emotional reunion at the final show of J-Hope’s solo concert series, Hope on the Stage, marking the first time all seven members were seen together at an event in years.

Jungkook surprised fans by joining J-Hope on stage for a special performance. Meanwhile, Suga (Min Yoongi), currently on a break from his military service, was spotted at the venue, happily cheering from the sidelines.

The remaining members — RM, V, and Jimin — were seen in the audience, enjoying the show and supporting their bandmates.

RM and V had been discharged from the military just days earlier on 10 June, with Jimin and Jungkook following on June 11. Suga is expected to return from his service on June 21, making this appearance especially meaningful for fans.

ARMYs reaction to BTS reunion The moment was not lost on ARMYs, who took to social media in celebration. The hashtag '#FamilyIsBack' quickly began trending, as clips of the members laughing, dancing, and interacting made rounds online.

“BTS BEING CHAOTIC DURING HOPE ON THE STAGE,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Tears in my eyes, they are dancing together.”

Fans were especially moved to witness all seven voices join in during the iconic BTS fan chant — something that hasn't happened in over three years. Suga, though not on stage, was seen head-banging and smiling throughout the night.

The members also danced to their iconic track ‘Mic Drop’ while watching the concert.

Take a look at some reactions:

The reunion was a powerful reminder of BTS’s bond and left fans hopeful for more moments like this in the near future.

Fans are now excited to see Suga return from his military enlistment and they are also waiting for the group activities and schedules to finally begin.