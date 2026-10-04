BTS, Stray Kids vs Grammys? Why K-pop stars are pushing back on new Asian pop category? Explained

One of the biggest and richest K-pop groups, BTS and Stray Kids, are boycotting the upcoming 2027 Grammy Awards. BTS became the first group to take the move after the Recording Academy introduced the new category for Asian pop music, which is the centre of the ongoing controversy.

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Why BTS skipped Grammy 2027 Earlier in July, BTS said that they would be opting out of the upcoming Grammys by not submitting their songs for consideration in any category. In a statement, they said that they hope that their music "can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language".

Stray Kids join More recently, Stray Kids followed BTS' footsteps by not submitting their songs for Grammys this year.

"Stray Kids did not submit for the Grammys," read an excerpt from their official statement, as quoted by Soompi.

While Stray Kids didn't initially reveal the reason behind their decision, recently their member Hwang Hyun-jin briefly commented on it. At a press conference for their new album, This and That, Hwang Hyun-jin was quoted as saying by BBC, "We have never once set award results or records as our goal. Our top priority is for our fans to be happy and satisfied," he added.

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BTS net worth BTS' seven members collectively is said to hold an estimated ₩162.7 billion worth of HYBE shares as of March 2026, according to a report by the Korea CXO Institute cited by Korean media. This alone makes them one of the wealthiest K-pop groups even without including their personal assets.

Why BLACKPINK remains ineligible Even now, popular girl group BLACKPINK couldn't submit their songs in the category due to ineligibility.

The Asian pop category mentions that the songs submitted must contain at least one Asian language. "This Category recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s)," reads the official description.

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Except for BLACKPINK's Jump, all other songs in the group's latest album Deadline are in English, making them ineligible. Interestingly, Jump was released prior to the Deadline album in July, which also makes it before the eligibility period for the 69th Grammy Awards, ie., August 31, 2025 to August 28, 2026.

Criticism to Asian Pop category The new Asian Pop category is argued to be controversial by critics and fans. Many fear that categorising songs regionally and linguistically may lead to ghettoisation, possibly reducing the chances of Asian music to quality and winning across major categories such as Record of the Year or Song of the Year. Some have also called it "discriminatory" on the internet.

With big names out of the race, the category is likely to put focus on lesser-known K-pop groups.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.