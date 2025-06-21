BTS' Suga apologises for drunk driving case in first post after military discharge: ‘I was upset, need to step back…’

BTS member Suga, aka Min Yoongi, wrapped up his military service on Saturday officially. Right after returning, the singer took to the fan club, Weverse and penned a note, reflecting on many things, including his 2023 drunk driving case in Seoul.

BTS' Suga discharged from military Suga is the last member of BTS to be discharged. With this, all seven members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are now only days away from marking their much-awaited comeback.

In his post on the fan club, Suga shared he has missed his fans.

He wrote, “Hello, armys, nice to meet you. It's me, Suga. It's been like 2 years. How have you all been doing. I'm greeting you all after a long time since I'll be officially completing my service today. It's also a day I've been waiting for, and since it's been a really long time, I thought a lot about how to greet you. First of all, before anything, I'd like to say sincerely thank you very much to you all for waiting till now. I really missed you.”

Suga shared how he thought about taking some time out to look at himself. He explained, “I've spent the past 2 years thinking deeply about myself. I also felt the need to take a step back— especially from the work I'd been doing for so long and distance myself (and look at it). All this time, I've only been focused on moving forward, barely taking the time to look at myself, but this period gave me the opportunity and time to look back at myself.”

Suga reacts to DUI case Referring to his last year's DUI case in Seoul, he also apologised to BTS ARMY.

He added, "Armys, thank you and thank you again for waiting. And I'm sorry for causing disappointment and worries with the incident last year. More than anything, I was upset by the fact that I hurt you all. I was also very sorry to the members who had to go through a heavy heart in each of their positions because of me.”

