BTS' Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism centre for children, scripts history with music-led therapy programme

BTS member Suga has made a landmark contribution to autism care in South Korea, donating 5 billion won (approximately US $3.62 million) to Seoul’s Severance Hospital to support the establishment of a new treatment centre for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Advertisement

The hospital announced the groundbreaking of the "Min Yoon-gi Treatment Centre"—named after Suga’s real name—on Friday. Set to open in September, the facility will offer long-term, personalised mental health care, including language, psychological, and behavioural therapy. It will also run integrated programmes combining clinical treatment with research.

A Legacy of Support According to Severance Hospital officials, Suga has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to mental health causes, even while actively performing with BTS.

“Even while performing with BTS, he has donated to charities and shown a strong interest in helping young people with depression and behavioural issues. He has sought to find ways to use his music to make a positive difference,” the hospital said in an official release

Advertisement

Suga’s involvement goes beyond financial support.

In November last year, he met with Dr Cheon Keun-ah, a leading child psychiatry expert at Severance, to better understand the needs of children with autism. This collaboration led to the creation of "MIND" — a new programme standing for Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity — which uses music therapy to help autistic children build social and emotional skills.

BTS' Suga poses with the hospital authorities.

Advertisement

How Suga Used His Social Service Period to Help The Children Throughout the spring, Suga volunteered at the hospital during weekends, engaging directly with children in the MIND programme. He played the guitar, taught rhythm exercises, and guided children in using music to communicate and express emotions.

Hospital officials observed significant improvements in the children’s communication and cooperation abilities over the course of the programme.

Reflecting on his experience, Suga said, "I realised that music can be a powerful way to express feelings and communicate with the world. It made me happy to be part of the treatment process for children with autism. I will keep working so that more children can live as members of society."

Dr Cheon praised Suga’s dedication, noting the centre’s long-term mission to help autistic children become independent and respected members of the community.

Advertisement