BTS' Suga's net worth in 2025: How the rapper built a $40 million fortune through music, brands, and luxury lifestyle

As BTS star Suga prepares to complete his mandatory military service on June 21, 2025, attention is turning not only to his return to the global stage but also to the impressive fortune he has built during his career.

With an estimated net worth of $30 to $40 million, Suga—real name Min Yoon-gi—has quietly become one of the most financially successful K-pop artists of his generation.

Born in Daegu, South Korea, in 1993, Suga began writing music at the age of 13 and joined Big Hit Entertainment in 2010. He debuted with BTS in 2013 and soon emerged as a leading creative force in the group. Known for his introspective lyrics and emotional storytelling, Suga has written and produced over 160 songs, including many under his solo alias Agust D.

His income stems from multiple streams Music remains the cornerstone. As part of BTS and through his solo albums ‘Agust D’, ‘D-2’, and ‘D-Day’, as well as a successful world tour, Suga has generated substantial revenue from album sales, streaming, and concerts.

He also earns copyright royalties through his membership with the Korea Music Copyright Association, further securing his long-term financial position.

Brand deals and ambassadorship Brand deals have become a significant contributor. Suga has been appointed a global ambassador for Valentino, leading its Maison Valentino Essentials campaign. He also partnered with the NBA as a global ambassador, tapping into his long-time passion for basketball.

Suga’s collaborations with artists such as PSY, IU, and Halsey have broadened his international appeal and brought in additional revenue.

Properties, cars, and other luxury items owned by the musician His taste for luxury is evident. He owns a Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy SUV, and his Seoul apartment in UN Village, one of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods, is valued at approximately $3 million. The gated community is often dubbed “Seoul’s Beverly Hills” and houses several Korean celebrities.

Suga is also known for his luxury watch collection, which includes a Rolex Datejust 36 worth $10,000 and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding priced around $17,750. His sneaker collection, featuring limited edition Air Jordans and collaborations with Travis Scott, adds flair to his public image, especially during NBA appearances.

Though his journey has not been without controversy—most notably a drink-driving incident in 2024 and a previous issue over music sampling—Suga’s public apologies and continued fan support have sustained his standing.

With his military service nearing completion, all eyes are on what the multitalented artist will do next. He recently took a break from his social service and attended his fellow band-member J-Hope's ‘Hope on the Stage’ concert.