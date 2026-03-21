BTS The Comeback Live Arirang: When and where to watch BTS concert in India; check which platform it is available on

BTS The Comeback Live Arirang: Good news for BTS ARMY! The Bangtan Boys are back. After a four-year break, BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is all set to mark a comeback. On Saturday, the group will perform for free in Seoul, South Korea, where security has been tightened for the exclusive spectacle.

BTS The Comeback Live Arirang The performance will take place at the Gwanghwamun Square. About tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the BTS concert from across the world. It officially launched BTS' months-long world tour as they will be performing across the United States, Europe and parts of Asia.

The hour-long concert arrived a day after BTS dropped its fifth album titled ARIRANG, which had already recorded several million preorder sales since January 2026.

When and where to watch BTS The Comeback Live Arirang Not in Seoul? Here's how anyone from India can witness the magic of BTS on stage.

The BTS concert will be live-streamed worldwide, including India.

BTS The Comeback Live Arirang will streamed live on Saturday, March 21, on the OTT platform, Netflix. The live broadcast will begin at 8 pm KST as BTS takes over to the stage, right outside Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace of Seoul.

Indian fans can tune in to Netflix at 4:30 pm IST on Saturday to catch the much-awaited return of BTS.

BTS Comeback Concert Arirang broadcast timings Check out the broadcast timings for other regions:

-Japan – 8:00 PM

-China – 7:00 PM

-India – 4:30 PM

-UAE – 3:00 PM

-Germany – 12:00 PM (noon)

-France – 12:00 PM (noon)

-United Kingdom – 11:00 AM

-Brazil (São Paulo) – 8:00 AM

-Argentina – 8:00 AM

-Chile – 8:00 AM

-Colombia – 6:00 AM

-USA (New York – EST) – 7:00 AM

-USA (Los Angeles – PST) – 4:00 AM

-Canada (Toronto) – 7:00 AM

-Canada (Vancouver) – 4:00 AM

-Australia (Sydney) – 10:00 PM

-Australia (Perth) – 7:00 PM

-Singapore – 7:00 PM

-Thailand – 6:00 PM

Announcing the timing, Netflix's official post read: “You asked. We answered. BTS profile icons will begin rolling out on Netflix starting March 21 at midnight PT / 4 pm KST, just in time for BTS: The Comeback Live | ARIRANG. Tune in to the comeback live worldwide March 21 at 8pm KST / 4am PT, only on Netflix. #BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG.”

BTS's fifth studio album, ARIRANG includes 14-track, described as love letter for ARMY. Its lead single is titled as SWIM.

In a Weverse statement and the trailer of BTS: The Return, the Bangtan Boys' documentary, it was revealed that all members of BTS "were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colours into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey."