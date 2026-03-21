BTS The Comeback Live Arirang: When and where to watch BTS concert in India; check which platform it is available on

BTS The Comeback Live Arirang: Good news for BTS ARMY! The Bangtan Boys are back. After a four-year break, BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is all set to mark a comeback. On Saturday, the group will perform for free in Seoul, South Korea, where security has been tightened for the exclusive spectacle.
The performance will take place at the Gwanghwamun Square. About tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the BTS concert from across the world. It officially launched BTS' months-long world tour as they will be performing across the United States, Europe and parts of Asia.
The hour-long concert arrived a day after BTS dropped its fifth album titled ARIRANG, which had already recorded several million preorder sales since January 2026.
Not in Seoul? Here's how anyone from India can witness the magic of BTS on stage.
The BTS concert will be live-streamed worldwide, including India.
BTS The Comeback Live Arirang will streamed live on Saturday, March 21, on the OTT platform, Netflix. The live broadcast will begin at 8 pm KST as BTS takes over to the stage, right outside Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace of Seoul.
Indian fans can tune in to Netflix at 4:30 pm IST on Saturday to catch the much-awaited return of BTS.
Check out the broadcast timings for other regions:
-Japan – 8:00 PM
-China – 7:00 PM
-India – 4:30 PM
-UAE – 3:00 PM
-Germany – 12:00 PM (noon)
-France – 12:00 PM (noon)
-United Kingdom – 11:00 AM
-Brazil (São Paulo) – 8:00 AM
-Argentina – 8:00 AM
-Chile – 8:00 AM
-Colombia – 6:00 AM
-USA (New York – EST) – 7:00 AM
-USA (Los Angeles – PST) – 4:00 AM
-Canada (Toronto) – 7:00 AM
-Canada (Vancouver) – 4:00 AM
-Australia (Sydney) – 10:00 PM
-Australia (Perth) – 7:00 PM
-Singapore – 7:00 PM
-Thailand – 6:00 PM
Announcing the timing, Netflix's official post read: “You asked. We answered. BTS profile icons will begin rolling out on Netflix starting March 21 at midnight PT / 4 pm KST, just in time for BTS: The Comeback Live | ARIRANG. Tune in to the comeback live worldwide March 21 at 8pm KST / 4am PT, only on Netflix. #BTSLiveonNetflix #BTS_ARIRANG.”
BTS's fifth studio album, ARIRANG includes 14-track, described as love letter for ARMY. Its lead single is titled as SWIM.
In a Weverse statement and the trailer of BTS: The Return, the Bangtan Boys' documentary, it was revealed that all members of BTS "were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colours into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey."
It also added, “Filled with the music that’s most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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