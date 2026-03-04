BTS unveil 14-song track list for 2026 comeback album ‘Arirang’ – Check FULL list here

South Korean super-group BTS has officially unveiled the track list for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback album ARIRANG, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

BTS Arirang track list revealed The full list of 14 songs was released on Tuesday, with titles revealed across streaming platforms and the band’s official social media channels. ARIRANG is scheduled for release on 20 March 2026, marking BTS’s first full-group album since they completed mandatory military service and returned to collective activities.

The track list opens with “Body to Body” and includes a mix of evocative titles such as “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “2.0,” “No. 29” and the lead single “SWIM”, which appears midway through the lineup.

Other songs confirmed in the sequence include “Merry Go Round,” “NORMAL,” “Like Animals,” “they don’t know ’bout us,” “One More Night,” “Please” and the closing anthem “Into the Sun.” The variety of song names has sparked lively discussion among fans, who are speculating about the musical styles and themes the group will explore on the record.

Alongside the track list reveal, production credits shared with the announcement highlight an ambitious creative effort involving some of the music industry’s most notable producers.

Figures such as Diplo, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Flume, Ryan Tedder and Mike WiLL Made-It are among those contributing to songs on ARIRANG, suggesting a wide range of influences and sonic textures.

The album’s title itself draws from “Arirang,” a traditional Korean folk song that embodies deep cultural significance and emotional resonance, symbolising BTS’s reconnection with their roots even as they reach for new artistic horizons.

More about the album Pre-release interest has been extraordinary, with Arirang becoming one of the fastest albums to top the Spotify global countdown chart and setting records for pre-saves by an Asian artist — evidence of the group’s sustained international popularity even before the official drop.

Accompanying the album’s release, BTS will stage a special comeback performance, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on 21 March. This event, their first live concert in years, will be streamed live on Netflix to more than 190 countries, marking a historic streaming collaboration for both K-Pop and the platform.