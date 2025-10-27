BTS’ V charms fans at Vogue World Hollywood, internet can’t stop gushing

BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) once again proved why he’s a global favourite, making a striking appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood, held in Los Angeles on October 26 [October 27 IST].

The star, known for his effortless charm and impeccable style, lit up the event with his warm smile and magnetic presence — and fans around the world couldn’t get enough.

BTS' V takes up the spotlight at Vogue World: Hollywood. Internet is in love Dressed in a grey overcoat paired with a red norigae-inspired belt and a traditional-style hat, V made a bold fashion statement that beautifully merged Korean heritage with classic Hollywood sophistication. His look was widely praised for its balance of tradition and modernity — a visual reflection of V’s own persona.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement and admiration for the BTS singer. One user wrote, “Tae enjoyed the event that's the most cutest thing ever. The whole time he was smiling, enjoying performances, filming moments, greeting other celebs — he is the life of the party (sic).” Another gushed, “Omg look at his precious smile ahhh (sic).”

Others praised his fashion sensibilities and undeniable charisma. “Taehyung is a true fashion icon in every sense of the word. He always serves, always delivers. His charm, aura, elegance, and passion for fashion radiates in everything he does. We are immensely proud of you @thv — you’re absolutely breathtaking (sic),” wrote one admirer. Another exclaimed, “OMG HE LOOKS SO GOOD 😭 (sic)” while one fan added, “OH MY GOD HIS OUTFIT IS SOO TAEHYUNG 😭😭😭 (sic).”

Netizens praise BTS' V.

Netizens complimented V on his look.

One particularly detailed comment captured the spirit of the moment: “I love that the outfit blends classic sophistication with Korean heritage! The grey overcoat with the red norigae-inspired belt and traditional-style hat is such a powerful statement. It feels timeless and cinematic, like something straight out of a modern historical film.”

What is Vogue World: Hollywood? The Vogue World event this year celebrated the timeless connection between film and fashion, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment and style.

The Los Angeles edition focused on honouring iconic cinematic characters and celebrated the artistry of costume and design. As always, the event also carried a strong philanthropic spirit, with 100% of ticket proceeds donated to the Entertainment Community Fund, aiding costume professionals affected by the recent wildfires in California.