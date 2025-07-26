BTS' V makes Instagram history as first Korean male idol to surpass 69 million followers globally

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has officially made Instagram history by becoming the first Korean male idol to surpass 69 million followers on the platform.

The milestone cements his status as the most-followed Korean male idol on Instagram and underscores his immense influence in global pop culture.

BTS’ V Becomes First Korean Male Idol to Surpass 69 Million Followers on Instagram V’s Instagram feed is far from ordinary. Known for his refined aesthetic and artistic sensibilities, the singer and actor uses the platform as a canvas to showcase his personality and creativity. From black-and-white selfies and cinematic travel photos to behind-the-scenes moments from concerts and fashion shoots, V’s posts consistently captivate fans around the world.

This remarkable achievement reflects not only his star power as a member of BTS — one of the most influential music groups globally — but also his individual appeal as a fashion icon, performer, and cultural tastemaker. His growing follower count is a testament to his dedicated global fanbase and the way his style and personality resonate far beyond music.

With this new record, V has firmly solidified his place as a social media powerhouse, joining the ranks of global celebrities whose digital presence influences millions. Fans have taken to various platforms to celebrate the milestone, flooding timelines with congratulatory messages and sharing their favourite posts from his feed.

This moment marks yet another landmark in V’s already illustrious career, highlighting his ability to connect with audiences not just through music, but also through visuals, emotion, and authenticity. As he continues to evolve as an artist and entertainer, there is little doubt that his digital influence will only grow stronger.