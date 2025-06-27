BTS' V marks acting comeback with Squid Game 3? Here's the truth

As fans continue to wait for BTS members to mark their comeback soon, V aka Kim Taehyung announced something “huge” is coming up soon. His major update left fans wondering if he is gearing up for his much-awaited acting return. Amid this, speculations of V debuting on Squid Game Season 3 began circulating on the internet.

BTS' V in Squid Game Season 3? Right before the release of Squid Game 3 on Netflix, V held a live session on Weverse.

V shares update He told fans on the platform, “This is probably… Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it’ll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it’s actually a huge deal.”

BTS Army convinced about V in Squid Game 3 Reacting to his reveal, many fans were convinced that the Christmas Tree singer would star in Squid Game 3.

A fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Squid Game Season 3 is going to be released tomorrow. Even the thought of possibly seeing Taehyung in the series makes me die from verve and excitement. I would say there is a 40% chance that he might be in it.”

Another asked, “Squid Game Season 3 is coming tomorrow… Are we really getting Taehyung's appearance in it?”

“It's coming tomorrow guyssss.. and hear me out.. anyone in the pink can be Taehyungiee," claimed one more fan. Yet another shared, “Taehyung’s been way too quiet because he’s coming back tomorrow with the new season of Squid Game.”

Unfortunately, the BTS singer is not a part of the last season of Squid Game.

BTS fans heartbroken after Squid Game 3 premiere Fans were disappointed to not see Kim Taehyung in the show.

Reacting to his absence, a user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Squid game season 3 out. I checked 3 episodes no Taehyung. Bye.”

“Taehyung ain't in Squid Game season 3 y'all,” confirmed another.

“Quickly skimmed through the new season, and unless it was a micro second, Tae isn’t in the Squid Games S3,” also shared a heartbroken fan.