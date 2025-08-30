BTS’ Jin breaks record for highest-grossing tour by an Asian solo act

Jin, a member of the global K-pop phenomenon BTS, has set a new benchmark for Asian solo artists with his first solo world tour, #RunSeokjin ep_Tour.

According to music analytics platform Pop Core, citing data from Billboard’s monthly Top Tours chart, the singer generated an impressive $32.5 million in gross revenue and drew over 217,000 fans across 18 sold-out shows—both record-breaking figures for an Asian soloist.

The tour, which spanned just 47 days, began in Jin’s native South Korea before travelling to Japan, the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Notably, Jin became the first Korean solo artist to headline The O2 Arena in London, a landmark moment in the global spread of K-pop and Korean cultural influence.

Each show on the #RunSeokjin ep_Tour sold out, underscoring Jin’s individual popularity beyond his BTS fame. The tour's success adds to a growing list of accolades for the singer, who has been steadily building a solo identity through music releases and public appearances.

Though he has only released one single, ‘Astronaut’—a collaboration with Coldplay—and two solo EPs, ‘Happy’ and ‘Echo’, Jin has already amassed more than 3 billion streams on Spotify, making him one of the most-streamed Asian solo acts on the platform.

The concert, attended by thousands of ARMYs and supported by BTS members V (Kim Taehyung), RM (Kim Namjoon), and J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), sparked an outpouring of affection and admiration on social media.