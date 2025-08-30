Bugonia trailer out: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons lead Yorgos Lanthimos’ bizarre sci-fi, alien comedy

The official trailer for Bugonia, the highly anticipated science fiction black comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, has been released — and it promises a bizarre, unsettling and darkly hilarious ride.

Advertisement

Starring Oscar-winner Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and newcomer Aidan Delbis, the film reimagines the 2003 South Korean cult classic ‘Save the Green’ Planet! for a global audience.

‘Bugonia’ trailer out The trailer offers a surreal glimpse into the mind-bending plot, which centres on two conspiracy-obsessed young men (Plemons and Delbis) who kidnap the CEO of a powerful pharmaceutical company, believing she is a shape-shifting alien plotting the end of the world.

Emma Stone plays Michelle Fuller, the icy and enigmatic executive at the centre of their paranoid crusade — or perhaps something more.

Advertisement

The teaser balances dark humour with eerie tension, blending Lanthimos’ trademark deadpan tone with bursts of chaos, violence, and existential dread. Scenes of bees, tin foil hats, and unnervingly cheery interrogation moments paint a picture of a film that refuses to be categorised.

‘Bugonia’ is the 4th collab between Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Bugonia marks the fourth collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone, following The Favourite, Bleat, and Poor Things, the latter of which earned Stone the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2023.

Their creative chemistry appears undiminished, with Stone delivering another performance laced with irony, intensity, and inscrutability.

Jesse Plemons plays Teddy, a reclusive beekeeper consumed by conspiracy theories, while Aidan Delbis co-stars as Don, his equally unhinged accomplice. Stavros Halkias appears as a small-town police officer trying to piece together the madness, and Alicia Silverstone plays Sandy, Teddy’s eccentric mother.

Advertisement

‘Bugonia’ premieres at Venice Film Festival The film, a co-production between Ireland, South Korea, and the United States, had its world premiere on August 28, 2025 at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, where it screened in the main competition to early critical acclaim.