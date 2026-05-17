Bulgaria's Dara vs Israel's Noam Bettan: Who won 70th Eurovision 2026?

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest concluded on Saturday, crowning the winner of this year. This year saw tough competition among the contestants from different countries. Emerging as the top contenders of this season were singers from Bulgaria, Israel and Romania.

Who won 70th Eurovision 2026 This year, Bulgarian singer Dara won the title of Eurovision with her party anthem Bangaranga. She became the first winner from the Southeast European country to win its first-ever Eurovision victory.

Israel's Noam Bettan stood second after a contest in Vienna clouded by protests and a boycott over the country’s participation.

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Dara reacts Dara competed with 24 other participants during Saturday’s grand final of the competition. The impressive song and neatly choreographed dance routine proved a hit with both national juries and viewers around the world. Both of them vote together to decide the winner.

“This is unbelievable,” Dara said after the show, as quoted by AP. “I don't even know what's going on right now.”

She also thanked “everyone who felt the bangaranga and felt connected to the force.”

Who is Dara Dara is an popular name in her homeland, Bulgaria. She is a mentor on “The Voice Bulgaria,” but had not been among the favourites to secure her win. However, Bangaranga, her hit pop track at Eurovision, became the highlight of the finale night, bagging the top spot. The song goes: “Surrender to the blinding lights. No one’s gonna sleep tonight. Welcome to the riot.”

Top six at Eurovision Besides, Dara and Noam Bettan, Romania’s Alexandra Căpitănescu came third with her rock song Choke Me.

Australia's Delta Goodrem was fourth with a midtempo ballad titled Eclipse, while Italian singer Sal Da Vinci was in fifth position with Per Sempre Si or Forever Yes.

The Finnish duo Pete Parkkonen and classical violinist Linda Lampenius, who were strong favourites, took the sixth place.

Participants from 25 countries, whittled down from 35, took the stage at the Wiener Stadthalle arena in Vienna for the winning title. Each contestant had just 3 minutes on stage to win over viewers. From jets of flame to glitter bombs and wind machines, the show witnessed Europe’seclectic musical tastes with several big elements.

Controversy at Eurovision over Israel This year's contest sparked controversy over Israel's participation. For the third year, calls for Israel's exclusion over its conflicts in Gaza and elsewhere, erupted during the show.

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Five longtime participants,Spain,the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia,boycotted in protest.

Interestingly, this marks the second year in a row that Israel missed the winner's trophy, largely due to a huge vote from the public.

Several protesters were reported at the show. They were against Israel's inclusion.

These protestors reportedly marched near the contest arena before Saturday's grand final. According to AP, some of them held placards which read “Block Eurovision.”

AP also added that pro-Palestinian groups also staged an outdoor concert on Friday under the banner “No stage for genocide.”