‘Burnout isn’t commitment’: Deepika Padukone slams film-industry work culture after exiting Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reignited debate around the work culture in the Indian film industry, arguing that an eight-hour work shift should become the norm.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, she made a pointed appeal for better work–life balance, particularly for new mothers returning to the workforce.

Padukone did not mince her words, “We’ve normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment,” she said, arguing that working eight hours a day is sufficient for the human body and mind.

She stressed that only when people are healthy can they truly perform at their best, warning that reintroducing a “burnt-out person” into the system benefits no one.

In her own workplace, Padukone said, the policy already reflects her ideals. Her office runs Monday to Friday, standard eight-hour shifts, with maternity and paternity leave.

She went so far as to propose “normalising bringing children to work,” highlighting the need to support working parents more comprehensively.

Motherhood, Priorities, and a Shift in Perspective Padukone, who welcomed her first child, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024, spoke frankly about how motherhood has reshaped her priorities. “Every cliché is true … You can plan how you think you’ll navigate work and motherhood, but the reality is very different,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

She emphasised her commitment to championing support for women re-entering their careers after childbirth.

Controversies and Exit from Projects Padukone’s public plea comes on the heels of headlines about her reported exits from two high-profile films — Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' ‘Spirit’ and the sequel to Nag Ashwin's ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika Padukone in ‘Spirit’.

Reports suggest that one of her sticking points was exactly this call for structured hours.

Her demand has sparked a broader discussion within Bollywood about working norms. Some raise concerns that such a shift may be difficult to accommodate on large-scale, VFX-heavy film sets, while others argue it is a necessary reform.

Industry Responses Padukone’s argument has drawn backing from across the industry. Neha Dhupia, herself a mother of two, voiced support for her call, calling it “reasonable” and emphasising that “new moms need practical support.”

Meanwhile, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn also endorsed the push for eight-hour shifts, describing it as logical and humane.

Veteran actor Rani Mukerji, while not fully aligned with Padukone’s demand, reflected on her own experience working six- to seven-hour shifts while breastfeeding her daughter. She noted that flexibility has long been part of on-set negotiations, suggesting the possibility of structural reform if there is mutual willingness.

Expert Opinions and Broader Implications Psychotherapists have weighed in too, warning that conflating long hours with commitment is damaging. One expert told The Indian Express that the assumption “longer working hours equals better productivity” is flawed — and that more humane work schedules can improve wellness, creativity, and long-term output.

Padukone framed her demand not as a luxury, but as a matter of dignity — not just for herself, but for all crew members who endure gruelling, unstructured workdays. “Imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else in the crew,” she said.

What Comes Next for Deepika Her high-profile stance is already reshaping conversations within Bollywood. If she succeeds, it could lead to improved working conditions not only for stars, but also for behind-the-scenes personnel who often face longer, less predictable hours.

On the other hand, some producers remain hesitant. The business of Indian cinema, especially with large productions, notoriously runs on long hours and tight deadlines. The challenge may lie in reconciling Padukone’s progressive demands with the logistical realities of filmmaking.

Her previous collaborator, Atlee, joined forces with her soon after she was removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's project. Currently titled, ‘AA22xA6’, the film will mark as 22nd project for Allu Arjun and the sixth for 'Jawan' director, Atlee.