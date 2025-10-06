Buy 1 Get 1 Monday offer on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari tickets; use this CODE to avail discount

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy 'Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' released on October 2 amid clash with Kantara Chapter 1. The film grossed 30 crore net in four days and the filmmakers are offering a special ticket booking promotion. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Oct 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has come up with BOGO offer for first Monday.
Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has come up with BOGO offer for first Monday.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy movie ‘Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has come up with an exciting offer for cinema enthusiasts. The Bollywood movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, featuring a runtime of 135 minutes, clashed with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, as both were released 4 days ago on October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla and Shashank Khaitan under the banners Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the movie was made on a budget of 31.14 crore. The makers are trying to boost sales with this offer to spike up Week 1 collection.

How to avail BOGO offer on Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari tickets

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram stated, “This season’s greatest ➕1️⃣ offer for people in love and… heartbreakers!” While booking tickets, users need to use the code SSKTK to avail the offer.

The rom -com features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in significant role alongside lead actors.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the film has so far did a business of 30 crore net in India. On Sunday it marked 3.33 percent jump in collection a day after it collected 7.75 crore net. Day 4 net collection of 7.5 brings weekend total to 15.25 crore net. Over the 4-day run in theatres, it netted 30 crore. For Janhvi Kapoor, it has become the fifth highest grossing movie of her career after Mr & Mrs Mahi that raked in 36.34 crore during its lifetime.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari break-even on 3rd day in theatres and did a business of 31.70 crore gross in three days, Sacnilk reported. During this period, it grossed 5 crore from the overseas market.

After Friday's short-lived dip, the movie held decisive ground and all eyes are on Monday's collection. As per the going trends, the movie is eyeing 50 crore in Week 1. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's business is being “driven largely by plexes in select cities.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari plot

IMDb description states, “Two former lovers in Delhi try to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new unexpected romance blooms. Who will find their happy ending amid the confusion.”

