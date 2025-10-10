Buy 1 Get 1 movie ticket offer on Karwa Chauth: How to watch Rohit Roy's cyber-crime thriller Controll; coupon code here

Rohit Roy starrer ‘Controll’ premiered in theatres on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on October 10. Cinema enthusiasts can gear for the cyber-crime thriller with Buy 1 Get 1 movie ticket offer.

How to avail BOGO offer? BOGO or ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ offer for the Bollywood movie starring Rohit Roy is valid only on BookMyShow website. To avail the offer, the voucher code “CONTROLL” has to be used while booking tickets. Follow the below mentioned steps to avail offer:

Step 1: Visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/movies/btap/controll/ET00465670

Step 2: Click on B1G1 Ticket Offer under “Top offers for you” to copy voucher code

Step 3: Once the code is copied, click on “Book tickets”

Step 4: Select date, time, cinema hall and mention other details along with voucher code while booking tickets.

Controll Plot Ticket booking platform BookMyShow in its description for Controll states, “The seemingly perfect life of brilliant IMA cadet Abhimanyu is shattered by the suicide of his brother-in-law, Dev. As Abhimanyu investigates, he learns Dev was scammed by an intricate, organised criminal network.”

Seeking justice, Abhimanyu and his IMA friends make use of their specialised skills and launch a stylish, action-packed adventure. They successfully dismantle the network of scammers and bring justice to thousands of victims.

Controll cast Safdar Abbas directorial movie features an ensemble cast, including Thakur Anoop Singh, Priya Anand, Rohit Roy, Yashpal, Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Siddharth Banerjee and Denzil Smith. Produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha under the banner Pen Studios and Yashi Studios, it features a runtime of 1 hour 56 minutes.

Watch intense and powerful trailer here: