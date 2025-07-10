Byeon Woo-seok cast as Sung Jin-woo in live-action ‘Solo Leveling’, fans say ‘next phenomenon after Squid Game’

Rising Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok has officially been cast in the lead role of Sung Jin-woo in the much-anticipated live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling, one of South Korea’s most globally beloved webtoons.

The announcement has generated immense buzz across social media, as fans eagerly anticipate how the actor — best known for his emotional range and recent breakout performance in Lovely Runner — will embody the iconic character.

Netflix officially announces Byeon Woo-seok as live action Sung Jin-woo.

About Solo Leveling Solo Leveling, originally a web novel by Chugong, was later adapted into a hit webtoon illustrated by the late artist Jang Sung-rak (aka Dubu), and published on KakaoPage and Tapas.

It has since garnered millions of readers worldwide and was successfully adapted into a Japanese-Korean anime series that premiered in early 2024.

The story follows Sung Jin-woo, initially known as the “weakest hunter,” who is thrust into a mysterious system that allows him to level up without limit. Through intense battles, moral dilemmas, and growing power, Jin-woo evolves into a formidable shadow monarch, making him one of the most compelling protagonists in recent fantasy media.

While details of the production studio and release schedule have yet to be confirmed, industry insiders suggest the series will be produced jointly by Korean and international partners, aiming to replicate the global success of Netflix’s The Glory and Sweet Home.

While some fans have responded with cautious optimism, others have expressed their scepticism regarding the casting and the live-action version of the extremely loved anime.

Take a look at some reactions:

Fan reactions

Many also hope the series honours the artistic legacy of Dubu, whose work played a crucial role in bringing the original story to life.