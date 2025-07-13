Caitlyn Jenner's son Brody marries Tiarah Blanco in Malibu ceremony, family and close friends attend

Reality television personality Brody Jenner and professional surfer Tiarah “Tia” Blanco are officially married. The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, 12 July, in a private ceremony held at the Malibu, California, home of Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson.

According to TMZ, the wedding was an intimate affair attended by approximately 60 to 70 guests, including Jenner’s parent, Caitlyn Jenner. The ceremony marked a new chapter for the pair, who first went public with their relationship in 2022.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Jenner and Blanco shared their excitement on social media. Just days before the nuptials, they posted a video featuring Jenner dancing to Bruno Mars’ “I Think I Wanna Marry You” while wearing a T-shirt adorned with images of Blanco. “I think I wanna marry you!” Blanco captioned the post, to which Jenner replied, “6 MORE DAYS!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUU (sic).”

Jenner’s mother added a heartfelt comment, writing: “I’m so happy you found the love of your life and that we can all celebrate a beautiful marriage! Love you so much (sic).”

More About Their Relationship The couple became engaged in June 2023 in a moment that surprised even their closest friends and family.

Jenner proposed during their baby shower, a dual celebration of their growing family and deepening commitment. The engagement came five months after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Jenner and Blanco first sparked dating rumours in April 2022, after posting similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on their respective social media accounts. A month later, they were photographed together in California, confirming their relationship.

The wedding brings a joyful milestone to a relationship that has grown steadily in the public eye, blending the worlds of reality television and professional surfing into one shared future.