Caleb Flynn, former ‘American Idol’ contestant, allegedly faked burglary after wife’s killing

A former contestant on American Idol has been charged with murdering his wife inside their Ohio home while their two young daughters slept in another room, according to police and court documents, as per a report,

Caleb Flynn, 39, was arrested on Thursday and charged in Miami County Municipal Court with murder and two counts each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty during a Friday video arraignment and is being held on $2 million bond.

Shooting reported as burglary Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court in Tipp City, just north of Dayton, on a report of a burglary in progress.

Flynn told 911 dispatchers that his wife had been shot and was unresponsive. According to an affidavit accessed by Dayton Daily News, he claimed he was unsure whether an intruder was still inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found Ashley Flynn, 37, dead in the couple’s bed with at least one gunshot wound to the head. Two spent shell casings were recovered near the foot of the bed.

Alleged staging of crime scene Investigators reportedly said the scene appeared to have been staged.

The criminal complaint states Ashley Flynn was shot with a 9mm handgun. Officers reported signs of forced entry but noted inconsistencies, including a large refrigerator positioned in front of the garage’s side door “that would’ve had to be pushed to open the door,” according to the affidavit.

Inside the garage, police found the center console of a 2024 Ford pickup truck open — the same location where Caleb Flynn said he stored his handgun.

Authorities allege Flynn “led officers astray by the staging of the crime scene.”

Children asleep during shooting According to court documents obtained by the Dayton Daily News, the couple’s two daughters were home at the time of the shooting but did not wake up. They remained in their bedroom until officers arrived.

Ashley Flynn’s mother later came to take custody of the children while detectives questioned Caleb Flynn at the Tipp City police station.

Emotional 911 call Audio obtained by TMZ reportedly captured Flynn telling dispatchers that an intruder had broken into the home and shot his wife, describing her as “white as a ghost.”

Police have not publicly disclosed a motive.

Court appearance and bond During his initial court appearance before Judge Samuel Huffman, Flynn said, “I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk.”

The judge set bond at $2 million. Flynn is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Ashley Flynn, church volunteer and teacher Ashley Flynn was a 2006 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and later earned a degree from Lee University in Tennessee. She worked as a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, coached middle school volleyball, and taught at LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit providing Bible-based instruction to public school students off campus.

The couple previously served at the Christian Life Center, where Caleb Flynn was a music pastor and worship leader.

Ashley Flynn died eight days shy of her 38th birthday.

