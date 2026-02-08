Caleb McLaughlin says he would love to play 'Spider-Man' character Miles Morales

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (PTI) "Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin says he would like to play Miles Morales, the Spider-Man character popularised by the animated "Spider-Verse" franchise.

At the premiere of his new animated film "Goat", the actor said the character represented something larger than himself.

"I would love to play Miles. I think Miles represents something bigger than myself; it represents something bigger than most people," McLaughlin told Variety.

The actor, who grew up in New York's Bronx borough, said he felt a strong connection to the character and the "Spider-Verse" story.

"Being from New York and then just seeing the 'Spider-Verse' story, I just feel it's really connected and I feel like a lot of people understand what that means," he said.

Miles Morales was most recently voiced by Shameik Moore in the animated "Spider-Verse" films, with Hailee Steinfeld voicing Gwen Stacy. A third and final film in the franchise is scheduled for release in June 2027.

McLaughlin's comments come amid recent speculation about his possible casting as Miles Morales in a live-action movies after he shared videos of his gymnastics training on social media last month.

The actor recently concluded his run as Lucas in Netflix series "Stranger Things", whose fifth and final season premiered on New Year's Eve.

"It's a blessing. Looking back, I'm truly grateful for everything that I went through and the people that I met along the way," McLaughlin said about the show.

The actor is now looking forward to beginning a new chapter with "Goat".

The animated film follows the story of Will, a goat who gets a chance to play professional roarball, a basketball-like sport featuring the world's biggest and strongest animals.