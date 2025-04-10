Campus Beats Season 5 release date: Shantanu Maheshwari’s Hindi web series makes OTT history

Campus Beats has just danced its way into history. The hit youth drama, streaming on Amazon MX Player, has become the first-ever Hindi OTT series to reach its fifth season.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Campus Beats has built a loyal fanbase among Gen Z and millennials with its mix of college drama, dance battles, romance and rivalry.

Rajesh Chadha of Banijay Asia called it a “remarkable milestone”. According to him, the team’s biggest motivation has been the “overwhelming love” from fans.

“With each new season, the overwhelming love and support we’ve received from our ever-growing fanbase inspires and pushes us to deliver better,” he added.

Amazon MX Player’s Amogh Dusad said the show’s success proves its “lasting appeal” and deep connection with young viewers.

“Over the years, Campus Beats has grown beyond entertainment, with a gripping narrative and electrifying performances that resonate deeply,” Dusad said.

Campus Beats Season 5 release date Created by Palki Malhotra and directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar, the web series stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal and a big young cast.

The new season drops on April 10 on Amazon MX Player, marking a record-breaking moment in Indian web series.

Season 5 promises high drama, heartbreak and killer moves as the characters gear up for the World Dancing Championship — where one mistake could end it all.

Shantanu Maheshwari movies, web series Shantanu Maheshwari began his dance journey with Boogie Woogie in 2002 at just 11. He gained fame on TV with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2016 and Nach Baliye Season 5 in 2019. He made his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

