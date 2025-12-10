‘Can I watch Dhurandhar with my elder brother?’: Reddit girl gets hilarious replies

A 20-year-old Reddit user asked whether she could watch Dhurandhar with her elder brother. And, she received hilarious replies.

The user jokes that she does not care about intimate scenes. She was only asking because her brother was “dumb”.

“Can I watch Dhurandhar with my elder brother? I don't have any problem with any intimate scenes, just asking if it has any.... because my brother is dumb,” says the post.

She adds that she has no issue with cuss words either, “I’m okay with cuss words...and by dumb, I meant a 26-year-old guy won’t become spoiled just because he hears swear words. But, society will still say that the boy from XYZ family has gone bad and uses abusive language. (find sarcasm if you can).”

One Reddit user says they cannot tell if she wants a review or is roasting her brother. Another warns her not to underestimate how brothers behave differently with family and friends.

“‘Because my brother is dumb’ doesn't mean if there is any intimate scene, you have to explain the scene due to his lack of understanding,” wrote one user.

“It does not have any intimate scenes. Your dumb brother will be sorted, don't worry,” commented another.

Many assure her that the Dhurandhar movie has no intimate scenes. Some mention that there is brutality, bloodshed and strong language.

“Such a caring sibling, wish I had one!” came a sarcastic reply.

“Dekhlo meri taraf se full permission hai (Go watch it. You have my full permission),” quipped another.

A few have shared their own awkward sibling cinema stories, including one person who watched Animal with his sister and regretted it.

“When any problematic scene comes up, just hand your brother the phone with Temple Run running. That way, he won’t pay attention to what’s happening there. He seems innocent, don’t let him get spoiled,” quipped another.

Smoking in Dhurandhar movie Another writes that her brother will be fine watching the movie “if your brother is not addicted to cigarettes”. It refers to Rehman Dakait’s character, played by Akshaye Khanna. The character smokes in almost every scene.

However, he is not the only one to smoke in the movie. Other characters, including the protagonist played by Ranveer Singh, smoke frequently in the movie.