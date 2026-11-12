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Can Namit Malhotra’s ₹4,000 cr movie Ramayana win Oscars? Check eligibility at Academy Awards

Reportedly, Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has been submitted for consideration at 99th Academy Awards. It isn't India's official entry for the Academy Awards, yet it can be considered depending on eligibility.

Sneha Biswas
Updated12 Nov 2026, 12:44 AM IST
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Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.
Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.
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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One could be in the official race for the 99th Academy Awards. Recently, reports claimed that the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has been submitted for consideration via the independent route. What does it mean? It simply means that the film has been submitted for the Oscars, reported Indian Express.

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However, the film team is yet to confirm these claims.

Ramayana submitted for consideration at 99th Academy Awards

Gondhal became India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards (Oscars 2027).

As Ramayana has already missed the opportunity to become the official entry from India, it can still be considered in the Academy's general-entry categories, including Best Picture, if it meets the eligibility requirements.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh misses Oscar race after team misses submission deadline

What are the eligibility criteria?

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a feature film must have a theatrical release in at least one of six designated US metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth or Atlanta.

It must complete at least a seven-day consecutive run in the designated theatre with at least three screenings daily, including one starting between 6 pm and 10 pm.

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These qualifying screenings must be completed by December 31, 2026, as per the Academy rules.

Ramayana has reportedly been released across more than 1,000 locations in North America. Sony Pictures International is handling its overseas distribution.

To be eligible, a film must be screened in a US market, meeting the Academy's requirements.

For Best Picture consideration, the film must additionally meet at least two of the Academy's four Representation and Inclusion Standards (RAISE). These include on-screen representation, creative leadership and production teams, industry access and opportunities, and audience development.

The Academy lists South Asians, including Indians, among underrepresented racial or ethnic groups. However, a film must submit the confidential RAISE form in that case.

"In the International Feature Film category, there are now two ways to submit a film for consideration. In addition to a film being submitted as an official selection by a country or region via the Academy-approved Selection Committees, a non-English language film can now be submitted for consideration by winning a qualifying award at an international film festival as specified in the International Feature Film Award Qualifying Festival List. Qualifying festivals for the 99th Oscars® are the Berlin International Film Festival (Golden Bear for Best Film), Busan International Film Festival (Busan Award - Best Film Award), Cannes Film Festival (Palme d’Or), Sundance Film Festival (World Cinema Grand Jury Prize), Toronto International Film Festival (Platform Award) and Venice International Film Festival (Golden Lion)," mentions The Academy website.

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When was the deadline?

The Academy's final submission deadline for general-entry categories is November 12, 2026, at 5 pm Pacific Time.

The deadline for the International Feature Film category ended on September 30.

99th Oscars

The 99th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 14, 2027. The final nominations for the season will be announced on January 21. Before the deadline, any applicable film may submit for consideration. Submission for consideration does not guarantee nomination.

Meanwhile, Ramayana has grossed an estimated 934.55 crore worldwide after wrapping up its first week, including 611.05 crore in India gross, according to box-office tracker Sacnilk.

The box office collections, however, have no link with Oscar eligibility or nominations. Even if the reported submission is confirmed, the film must clear the eligibility requirements to move ahead. Its nomination or win will solely depend on the Academy's voting body.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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