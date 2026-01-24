‘Can This Love Be Translated’: Netflix K-drama tops global charts in debut week with 4 million views

Netflix’s new Korean romantic comedy Can This Love Be Translated? has become a global streaming sensation in its first week on the platform, drawing praise from fans and critics alike.

The series blends humour, emotion and international visuals as it explores a love story that crosses linguistic and cultural boundaries. Since its release on 16 January 2026, the show has been dominating Netflix’s worldwide rankings, underlining the continued global appetite for Korean drama.

‘Can This Love Be Translated’ tops Netflix charts In its opening week, the 12-episode series tallied an impressive 40,00,000 views and more than 5,32,00,000 hours viewed globally, according to Netflix’s official data for the period 13–19 January.

These figures were strong enough to propel the show into Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV Series chart, where it ranked highly across multiple countries. The numbers reflect a rapid rise in popularity, with audiences around the world tuning in shortly after the full season dropped.

More about the show Can This Love Be Translated? stars Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin, a multilingual interpreter who helps others communicate across language divides but finds himself struggling with his own emotional connections.

His life changes when he is assigned to accompany global superstar Cha Mu-hee, played by Go Youn-jung, on an international reality dating show. Ho-jin’s journey takes him from mundane daily life into a series of culturally rich settings across Tokyo, Canada and Europe, where the boundaries between professional duty and personal feelings begin to blur.

Audience reception to the show Fans have been particularly enthusiastic about the chemistry between the two leads, praising the way their interactions evolve from awkward beginnings to moments charged with genuine warmth and connection.

Social media platforms have been filled with clips and praise from viewers who highlight the performers’ nuanced portrayals and the emotional depth of the storyline. Many comments note that the series “transcends languages,” in keeping with its central theme.

The series was written by the acclaimed Hong sisters — Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran — known for their work on popular dramas such as ‘You’re Beautiful’, ‘Hotel del Luna’ and ‘Alchemy of Souls’.

Their script for ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ balances light-hearted comedy with reflective moments about vulnerability, identity and connection. Critics have noted that while the romantic comedy format is familiar, the international settings and multicultural focus give this series a fresh feel.

Visually, the show is striking. Filming locations include the bright cityscapes of Tokyo, the autumnal beauty of Canadian cities such as Vancouver and Toronto, and close-up vistas that capture the everyday emotions of the characters. These backdrops are not merely decorative; they underscore the show’s thematic focus on cultural bridges and emotional common ground.

The series uses these varied settings to reinforce that connection and misunderstanding can coexist in beautiful, sometimes challenging ways.

In terms of international appeal, ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ has performed strongly across Asia, topping charts in countries including South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam during its first week.

It has also made notable inroads into Western markets such as the United States and Canada, where Netflix users have added it to their top-10 lists. This cross-regional success highlights the global reach of Korean drama in the streaming era.