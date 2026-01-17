Can This Love Be Translated review: A visually lush, emotionally soft romance led by Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung

Netflix’s 2026 Korean romantic comedy series Can This Love Be Translated? arrives with strong expectations. Written by the Hong sisters and starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, the drama promises romance, humour and emotional depth.

After watching all twelve episodes, it is fair to say the series delivers a warm, thoughtful story that slowly grows into something more meaningful than a standard rom-com.

The drama follows Joo Ho-jin, a gifted multilingual interpreter who speaks several languages fluently but struggles with emotions. He is precise, serious and controlled, both in his work and his personal life.

His world shifts when he meets Cha Mu-hee, a rising actress who becomes an international star after leading a hit zombie film. Years after their first meeting in Japan, they reunite when Ho-jin is hired to interpret for her during an international promotional tour and later on a dating reality programme.

As he translates words between languages, he slowly begins to face the feelings he has never learned to express.

First, it is impossible not to mention Kim Seon-ho’s return to romance. Many viewers remember the warmth and charm he brought to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and he carries that same quiet pull here. His portrayal of Ho-jin is restrained but effective.

He makes the character’s emotional stiffness believable, never cold, and allows the audience to see the small changes in him before he does. His yearning, confusion and growing tenderness are handled with care. After so much anticipation, his return feels worth the wait.

Go Youn-jung is equally impressive. She plays Cha Mu-hee with beauty and depth, moving easily between light comedy and emotional pain. Mu-hee is not written as a simple celebrity love interest.

She is clumsy, funny and kind, but also lonely, insecure and quietly broken. The drama’s decision to personify aspects of her mental health gives her story an added emotional layer. You want to protect her, to understand her, and Go Youn-jung makes that response feel natural rather than forced.

Together, Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung share fresh, convincing chemistry. When the show was first announced, excitement was driven largely by their visuals. What stands out now is how easy and natural they feel on screen. Their scenes flow gently, without exaggeration, and their growing closeness feels earned. The kind of chemistry that makes viewers quietly wish the pairing could exist beyond the screen is very much present.

Sota Fukushi also deserves praise as Hiro Kurosawa, the second male lead. His character’s emotional journey is handled well. He moves from open dislike of Mu-hee to affection without realising when the change happened. When he dislikes her, the audience shares his frustration.

When he begins to care, that shift also feels sincere. It is a strong supporting performance that avoids turning the love triangle into something shallow.

As expected from the Hong sisters, the series is not a simple, surface-level romance. While the early episodes lean into light humour and culture-clash situations, the story deepens as it goes on, particularly from the middle of the series onwards. By around the seventh episode, it becomes clear that the drama is less about romantic setups and more about identity, loneliness and the emotional cost of fame and self-control.

One of the most touching relationships outside the central romance is between Mu-hee and her manager Young-u. Their bond feels like that of siblings. They argue, tease and get frustrated with each other, yet their loyalty never weakens. These scenes add warmth and grounding to Mu-hee’s celebrity world.

Technically, the show is strong. The cinematography is striking. Filmed across South Korea, Japan, Canada, Italy and other locations, the series offers rich scenery that never feels like empty tourism. The landscapes mirror the emotional journeys of the characters, shifting between busy cities and open, reflective spaces.

The soundtrack and score fit the mood well. The music supports scenes without overwhelming them. Emotional moments are allowed to breathe, and lighter scenes are lifted gently rather than pushed.

The pacing may divide viewers. Some may find the middle section slightly stretched. Others will appreciate the slow rhythm, which allows relationships and inner conflicts to unfold naturally.

Visually, the colour palette stands out. The use of orange and yellow against cooler blues and greys creates a vibrant but balanced look. It reinforces both the warmth of connection and the isolation the characters often feel.

Netflix’s decision to release all twelve episodes at once also works in the show’s favour. The story flows better when watched continuously, and viewers are not left waiting between emotional turning points.

