Can This Love Be Translated X Review: Fans shower praise on Kim Seon-ho's latest drama, call it 'a breath of fresh air'

Can This Love Be Translated? is one of the early standout Korean dramas of 2026, capturing global attention with its blend of heartfelt romance, soft visuals and thoughtful themes. Released on Netflix on 16 January 2026, the series has already become a talking point among fans worldwide for its emotional depth and warm storytelling.

‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ Social Media Reviews Written by the acclaimed Hong sisters and directed by Yoo Young-eun, Can This Love Be Translated? follows Joo Ho-jin, a multilingual interpreter, and Cha Mu-hee, a top actress whose life is lived largely in the public eye.

The series explores how their professional relationship slowly transforms into something much deeper as they grapple with communication — not just of words, but of suppressed feelings and unspoken vulnerabilities.

Globally, the series has prompted highly positive viewer reactions on social media. Many fans have taken to the micro-blogging platform X to share their impressions.

One common sentiment is that the drama excels in visual appeal and narrative beauty. A typical viewer reaction stated that the show delivered “beautiful cinematography, beautiful script, beautiful plot, beautiful intro, beautiful problem, beautiful solution, beautiful hurt-comfort, beautiful feeling, beautiful people, beautiful love, beautiful ending (sic),” summarising a widely-shared appreciation for the show’s emotional texture.

Others described Can This Love Be Translated? as “a breath of fresh air (sic),” noting its avoidance of over-used tropes such as predetermined childhood connections.

Instead, they celebrated the natural development of romance between two strangers who gradually begin to understand one another on a human level rather than by formulaic convention. This perspective highlights the drama’s strength in character-driven storytelling rather than plot contrivances.

Viewers have also praised the chemistry between the lead stars. One reaction described the experience as “a warm hug to the heart,” emphasising how the thoughtful portrayal of the characters and their evolving bond creates a soft yet impactful emotional journey.

Another fan noted that the show “serves plenty” of visually pleasing scenes, pointing to the high production values and frequent pretty frames that make every episode attractive to watch.

Actress Go Youn-jung has received particular acclaim for her portrayal of Cha Mu-hee. Some viewers have suggested that her performance could open doors to more varied roles in horror or thriller genres, acknowledging her range and depth in this romantic context.

Several reactions on social platforms commented that her presence adds significant nuance and strength to the series’ emotional core.

Beyond romantic chemistry, other fans offered more philosophical reflections. One wrote that the show conveys a deeper message: love is not simply about finding someone who can “interpret you” in literal or metaphorical terms, but about the personal work involved in confronting one’s own heart and vulnerabilities.

This sort of insight elevates Can This Love Be Translated? above many conventional romances by connecting emotional growth with narrative tension.