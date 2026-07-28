'Can you help me die?': Ram Kapoor breaks down recalling father's final wish on Lock Upp

Actor Ram Kapoor made an emotional confession on Lock Upp, revealing that he helped his ailing father through his final days after the latter's cancer returned. The revelation came during the reality show's latest episode, leaving fellow contestants visibly emotional.

As Lock Upp heads towards its finale, contestants have been assigned a task requiring them to reveal each other's secrets in a bid to secure their place in the final week. During the episode, Harshad Chopda chose to reveal Ram Kapoor's secret, prompting the actor to share one of the most personal moments of his life.

Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Father's Cancer Battle Ram revealed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. Since surgery was not an option, he underwent 18 sessions of chemotherapy.

According to the actor, the treatment was successful, and his father went on to live for another decade before the cancer returned at the age of 73.

Recalling the period, Ram said, "When his cancer relapsed, the doctors told him, 'It's bad, but you responded so well ten years ago that we'll do everything again and hope for the best.' Now, my father was a very rich man, a big businessman, but I always wanted to live my own life. I chose to become an actor instead of joining his company. So my father and I never really got along; we always fought."

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'Can You Help Me Die?' Ram went on to describe how, during the Covid period, his father was in Singapore when the cancer returned.

The actor said his father called his wife Gautami and requested to speak to him.

"When his cancer relapsed, he was in Singapore and it was during the Covid period. Everything was under lockdown. He called Gautami and said, 'I want to talk to Ram.' We started speaking over the phone. He had decided that he didn't want to fight it anymore and instead wanted to die peacefully. But he was afraid of doing it alone and didn't want anyone else to know. For some reason, he felt that he needed me. He asked, 'Can you help me die?' Obviously, my reaction was the same as anyone else's. But he managed to convince me that if I didn't do it, he would die alone. He didn't give me a choice."

Ram said his father made him promise not to tell anyone about his decision and asked him to remain by his side in the intensive care unit.

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"No one knew there was no treatment happening. He just wanted me to hold his hand and help him go. I had promised him I would do it, but I didn't know if I would be strong enough. Somehow he knew that Ram could do this. He was scared of being alone, but he wasn't scared of dying. He said, 'I don't want anyone to cry at my funeral. If I die, I want you to cremate me the very same day.' Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and my sister still don't talk to me. It's been more than five years. But I think it's one of the best things a child can do for their parents."

'It Changed My Perspective On Life' Ram said witnessing his father's death from such close quarters transformed the way he looks at life.

According to the actor, the experience made him realise that death is not something to fear, adding that it was only after his father's passing that he truly began living his life.

His revelation left the Lock Upp house emotional. Harshad Chopda also recalled losing his mother to cancer before fellow contestants gathered around Ram and embraced him.