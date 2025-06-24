Canada's Toronto Metropolitan University announces course on Diljit Dosanjh: Where, when to apply, and more

Diljit Dosanjh has made headlines across the globe once again. The Actor-singer made it to the course at the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). Recently the Canadian University confirmed that Diljit will now be a part of their upcoming curriculum course.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh's course at Toronto Metropolitan University The news was announced at the Billboard Summit at NXNE in Toronto

The course is being offered at The Creative School of the Toronto Metropolitan University.

Going by the Billboard report, the course is said to focus on the ‘cultural, musical and diasporic relevance’ of Diljit's songs and albums, and his growing impact on the global stage.

When and where to apply for Diljit Dosanjh course The course will begin in the later half of 2026. All details will be out on their official website.

One may apply for the course on the website.

Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, Assistant Professor at The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University, was quoted saying about the course, "Toronto Metropolitan University is excited to pioneer a course on Diljit Dosanjh, whose journey embodies the intersection of culture, identity and global music entrepreneurship. His rise illustrates the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage. By examining his impact, students will explore how regional sounds shape global pop culture, mobilize diasporic communities and contribute to sustainable creative economies rooted in authenticity.”

Advertisement

Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effects, added, "It’s a true honour to help shape a course around an artist like Diljit Dosanjh. His journey represents far more than commercial success. It stands for cultural pride, creative freedom and global representation for Punjabi and South Asian communities. Seeing his impact formally recognized in an academic space is not only powerful; it’s long overdue. Diljit is shifting the entire music industry, one milestone at a time.”

“Billboard Canada is proud to support this course through our ongoing partnership with The Creative School and TMU," said Mo Ghoneim, President of Billboard UK and Billboard Canada.

“We’ve been at the forefront of spotlighting Punjabi artists, covering landmark performances, global chart debuts and pivotal cultural moments. Diljit Dosanjh is the perfect fit for this program, not just because of his star power, but because of how his work connects cultures, generations and borders. He represents the very heart of this global movement, and we’re excited to see his story enter the classroom,” he also added.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh career Diljit kickstarted his career in 2002 in the industry. He rose to fame in the Punjabi music industry with his albums. With his last album G.O.A.T., Diljit made it to the Billboard Social 50 chart.

On the acting front, he starred in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Good Newzz and Amar Singh Chamkila.

He became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella in 2023.