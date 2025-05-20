Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya reach France, receive heartfelt welcome. Watch

Cannes 2025: Fans will be able to witness Aishwarya Rai back on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet soon. As always, she will be with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On Tuesday, she and Aaradhya reached France ahead of the actress' appearance.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at Nice airport Several videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the Nice airport have surfaced online.

In them, shared by mostly fan clubs, Aishwarya is seen making a style statement in a long blue coat and a long white top underneath. She finished off her look with black pants.

Her daughter Aaradhya, on the other hand, wore a black coat and denim pants.

In a video, the mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome. As they arrived at the airport, Aishwarya is seen interacting with a man who seemingly reached the airport to receive her. The man also presented a gift to the actress.

Happy to finally see the actress at the festival, fans have shared their excitement on the internet. Reacting to one such video from the airport, a fan wrote in the comment section, “She is back.” “Waiting for her new look,” added another fan.

One more user commented, “Cannes 2025 hope she rocks.”

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2025 Aishwarya will be attending the film festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Reportedly, she will be walking the red carpet on May 21 and May 22.

For the unversed, it will be her 22nd red carpet walk in her career so far. She made her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2002. She had attended the premiere of her film Devdas, alongside co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

So far, several celebrities from India have made it to Cannes 2025. The latest one is filmmaker Karan Johar. He is at the festival for the premiere of his production Homebound, helmed by director Neeraj Ghaywan.

Homebound will be screened in the Un Certain Regard category, and is the only film from India to be screened at the festival this year.