Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai dazzles in strapless black gown, fans recall 2010 Red carpet moment

After making headlines with her desi avatar at Cannes 2025, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a body-fitted black gown. Pictures and videos from her red carpet moment have surfaced on social media. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan this time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's day 2 look at Cannes For the day 2 look, Aishwarya wore a body-fitting strapless black gown, along with a silver cover-up around her. She was accessorised in diamond rings and earnings while her bold red lipstick took the spotlight of her look.

This time, she ditched her signature sleek, straight hair and opted for soft curls.

In several videos, Aaradhya was seen holding Aishwarya's hand as the mother-daughter duo left for the venue together.

On the red carpet, the actress struck her signature namaste pose, representing India at the French Film Festival.

Reacting to her look, a user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Reminds me of that black dress from Cannes 2010. Queen Aishwarya Rai coming once again.”

“Cannes isn't Cannes without Aishwarya Rai's namaste pics at the stairs,” added another.

Aishwarya at Cannes 2025 Aishwarya is attending the festival as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She walked the red carpet on Wednesday in a stunning white saree look.

On day 1, she wore a white saree from Manish Malhotra with golden embellishments and a golden border. Her saree came with a long pallu on her left with a flowy train-like extension on her right. Her look was accessorised with traditional Indian jewellery made out of diamonds and red rubies.

She was at the premiere of The History of Sound.

Many reports claimed that Aishwarya paid tribute to Operation Sindoor with her day 1 appearance in which she had a rare sindoor look.

Sharing details of Aishwarya's look from day 1 at Cannes, designer Manish Malhotra posted pictures on Instagram.

He tagged Aishwarya and called her the ‘OG queen of Cannes’. He wrote, “The OG Indian Queen of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb embraces Classic White Handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory Handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from @manishmalhotrajewellery #mymmsaree styling @alliaalrufai @manishmalhotraworld #handloom #handwoven #madeinindia🇮🇳 #globalplatform @festivaldecannes.”

Besides Aishwarya, Janhvi Kapoor also made a stunning appearance at the festival today in a wet saree look.

