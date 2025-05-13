Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, and more – Here's who will walk the red carpet

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, set to take place from May 13 to 24, promises to be a glamorous showcase of cinema and style, with India’s leading stars ready to make waves on the French Riviera.

As the global spotlight turns to the 78th edition of the Festival de Cannes, Indian celebrities are preparing to dazzle at one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic gatherings. This year’s event opens with tributes to Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Nicole Kidman, and a special screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise. But for many in India, all eyes will be on the country’s glamorous red carpet contingent.

Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut Actress Alia Bhatt is set to walk the Cannes red carpet for the very first time in 2025, representing L’Oréal Paris as its global brand ambassador. After turning heads at the Met Gala last year in a striking Sabyasachi sari, anticipation is high for her Cannes debut look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The eternal Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a veteran of the festival, will once again grace the red carpet. Having debuted at Cannes in 2002, she made history as the first Indian actress on the Cannes jury in 2003. Known for her iconic and often daring fashion choices—from regal saris to dramatic gowns like her unforgettable Cinderella moment—Aishwarya remains a red carpet showstopper.

Urvashi Rautela returns in style Bold and unapologetic, Urvashi Rautela will also return to Cannes this year, known for her attention-grabbing fashion statements. Fashion enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting her 2025 look, which is expected to generate significant buzz.

Shalini Passi joins Indian contingent Also making an appearance this year is art philanthropist Shalini Passi, who will join the growing list of Indian personalities showcasing their presence at Cannes.

A celebration of film and fashion Beyond the glitz, the Cannes Film Festival remains a global celebration of cinema. From honoring legendary actors to spotlighting rising stars, the event offers an important platform for cultural and cinematic exchange. For Indian stars, it’s both a fashion runway and an opportunity to represent the country on a global stage.