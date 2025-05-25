Cannes 2025 closes with a dramatic 5-hour power-cut, Donald Trump takes limelight: Key things that happened

The 78th Cannes Film Festival closed on Saturday with a massive 5-hour power outage before the event even started. US President Donald Trump also found a place for himself at the prestigious film festival, the references to him, although, may not have been kind.
At the closing ceremony, Cannes bestowed its top award, the Palme d'Or, on Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi's film “It Was Just an Accident.”
New red carpet rules, nerves about potential US tariffs, and Tom Cruise's return were the most attention-grabbing events at the film festival.
(With agency inputs)
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.