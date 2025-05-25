Cannes 2025 closes with a dramatic 5-hour power-cut, Donald Trump takes limelight: Key things that happened

The Cannes Film Festival wrapped up with a significant power outage, Jafar Panahi earning the Palme d'Or and new red carpet rules.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 May 2025, 08:12 AM IST
The Palme d'Or award received by director Jafar Panahi, for the film 'Un simple accident' (It Was Just an Accident)
The Palme d'Or award received by director Jafar Panahi, for the film 'Un simple accident' (It Was Just an Accident)(REUTERS)

The 78th Cannes Film Festival closed on Saturday with a massive 5-hour power outage before the event even started. US President Donald Trump also found a place for himself at the prestigious film festival, the references to him, although, may not have been kind.

At the closing ceremony, Cannes bestowed its top award, the Palme d'Or, on Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi's film “It Was Just an Accident.”

New red carpet rules, nerves about potential US tariffs, and Tom Cruise's return were the most attention-grabbing events at the film festival.

Check out key highlights of Cannes 2025:

  • A power outage caused by arson affected southern France on Saturday, leaving Cannes without power. Despite the closing ceremony continuing as was, thanks to an alternate power source, the blackout briefly brought another layer of uncertainty to the 12-day festival.
  • The awards ended with Jafar Panahi's win for his revenge drama and a call to action. He said he planned to return to Iran after the festival.
  • “Let us join forces,” said Panahi, who has been blocked from leaving Iran for 15 years. “No one should dare tell us what kind of clothes we should wear, what we should do or what we should not do. The cinema is a society. Nobody is entitled to tell what we should or refrain from doing.”
  • The surprises, thanks to Spike Lee's latest film, ‘Highest 2 Lowest’: an honorary Palme d'Or for Denzel Washington and Rihanna's entry on the red carpet with partner A$AP Rocky.
  • Scarlett Johansson premiered her directorial debut, “Eleanor the Great,” in the Un Certain Regard section. The movie is a funny and tender, character-driven, New York-set film starring June Squibb as a woman who coopts her late friend's Holocaust survival story.

  • Many of the stars in the area for Cannes attended the amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research and prevention efforts. Among the notable items up for auction this year are a walk-on role in Lee's next movie and artwork by James Franco and Adrien Brody.
  • The event opened with a starry tribute to Robert De Niro, 49 years after “Taxi Driver” won the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or. De Niro used his own honorary Palme to assail Trump, a frequent target of his criticism.
  • Cannes debuted a complex 4K restoration of “The Gold Rush,” one of Charlie Chaplin’s most beloved silent masterpieces, timed to the film's 100th anniversary.
  • Tom Cruise took the spotlight with the latest “Mission: Impossible” instalment, “Final Reckoning.”
  • The festival barred French actor Théo Navarro-Mussy from attending the premiere of the competition entry “Case 137,” believed to be the festival's first in the #MeToo era.

  • Bono premiered his documentary, “Bono: Stories of Surrender.” The rock superstar talked about the insights the project has given him, including a deeper appreciation for his late father, his concerns about the Trump administration's dismantling of USAID.
  • One of the buzziest moves by Cannes this year so far has been its proclamation that nudity is banned by festivalgoers and so too are “voluminous” outfits, in particular those with a large train.
  • Cannes press officers said last week the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.”
     

(With agency inputs)

