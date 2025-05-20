Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal attend screening of Satyajit Rays film Aranyer Din Ratri

Cannes [France], May 20 (ANI): Adding grace to the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival, veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal on Monday evening marked an exquisite appearance on the red carpet.

A while ago, Diet Sabya shared an adorable picture from the icons' reunion at the French Riviera.

For the special premiere of their film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' at Cannes, both Sharmila and Simi were dressed to the nines.

Sharmila donned a stunning green saree, while Simi walked the red carpet in an ivory outfit. Sharmila was accompanied by her daughter Saba Pataudi. Interestingly, this marked Simi's debut at Cannes.

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's film Aranyer Din Ratri was restored over six years under the leadership of American filmmaker Wes Anderson.

The restoration project began in 2019 when Anderson, through his position on the board of Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation, initiated discussions about preserving the film.

"The Grand Budapest Hotel" director's passion for Ray's work drove the collaborative effort between The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films and The Criterion Collection, with funding provided by the Golden Globe Foundation, as per Variety.

"Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved, but the nearly-forgotten 'Days and Nights in the Forest' is a special/particular gem," Anderson said.

"Made in 1970. Modern and novelistic. Ray worked in terrain perhaps more familiar to Cassavetes. A clash/negotiation between castes and sexes. Urbans and rurals. Selfish men and their hopes and cruelties and spectacular lack of wisdom. Women who see through them. The great Soumitra Chatterjee: lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece," he said.