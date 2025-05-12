Cannes 2025 to showcase Indian cinema: Homebound, Aranyer Din Ratri, Tanvi The Great

As the 78th Cannes Film Festival gets underway on May 13, the spotlight is firmly on India’s growing influence at the world’s most prestigious cinematic celebration. From critically acclaimed films to high-glamour red carpet appearances, this year marks a significant chapter in India’s Cannes journey.

Indian films in the spotlight India’s cinematic presence is led by Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. What makes the screening even more momentous is that legendary director Martin Scorsese has joined as an executive producer, marking rare international backing for an Indian feature.

In the La Cinef student shorts section, a film with strong Indian links—A Doll Made Up of Clay, by Ethiopian student Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay who studies in Kolkata—will be screened, expanding India’s reach into global student cinema.

Another key cinematic moment will be the 4K restoration screening of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), a Bengali classic. Celebrated Indian actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, who starred in the original film, are expected to attend the special screening.

In the Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market), Anupam Kher’s directorial debut Tanvi The Great will have its world premiere, marking the veteran actor-filmmaker's formal entry into global cinema markets.

Indian talent on the jury Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 for All We Imagine As Light, returns this year as a Main Competition Jury Member. Joining her on the panel are international stars like Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, and Jeremy Strong—making Kapadia’s appointment a milestone moment for Indian cinema at the global stage.

Indian celebrities on the red carpet Bollywood will have a strong fashion and celebrity presence at Cannes 2025:

Alia Bhatt is set to make her Cannes debut as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, marking a major brand alignment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a longtime Cannes attendee, will continue her tradition of red carpet appearances.

Urvashi Rautela, another Cannes veteran, is also expected to attend.