Cannes 2025: Who won the Palme d'Or award this year? Check full list of winners

As the 78th Cannes film festival came to an end on Saturday on the French Riviera, take a look at who received the award of its top prize – the Palme d'Or, and others.

Advertisement

Here is a list of the winners in the Cannes Film Festival's main competition:

Palme d'Or Jafar Panahi for ‘It Was Just an Accident’ - Iran The film is a tale of five ordinary Iranians confronting a man they believed tortured them in jail.

Panahi used his acceptance speech to urge his country to unite for “freedom”.

“Let us join forces,” said Panahi. “No one should dare tell us what kind of clothes we should wear, what we should do or what we should not do. The cinema is a society. Nobody is entitled to tell what we should or refrain from doing.”

The 64-year-old filmmaker, who was banned from making films in 2010 and has been imprisoned twice, wrote the screenplay using his own experiences in jail.

Advertisement

Also Read | Alia Bhatt turns into Gucci girl at Cannes, mom Soni Razdan cheers from India

Grand Prix Joachim Trier for ‘Sentimental Value’ - Norway Jury prize Oliver Laxe for ‘Sirat’ - Spain-France

Mascha Schilinski for ‘Sound of Falling’ - Germany Best director Kleber Mendonca Filho for ‘The Secret Agent’ - Brazil Best actress Nadia Melliti for ‘The Little Sister’ - France Best actor Wagner Moura for ‘The Secret Agent’ - Brazil Special prize Bi Gan for ‘Resurrection’ - China Best screenplay Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for ‘Young Mothers’ - Belgium Camera d'Or for best first film Hasan Hadi for 'The President's Cake' - Iraq Special mention 'My Father's Shadow' by Akinola Davies - Nigeria-Britain Best short film Tawfeek Barhom for 'I Am Glad You're Dead Now' - Palestine-Greece-France

Advertisement

Also Read | Josh OConnor drawn to flawed protagonist in Cannes entry The Mastermind

Cannes 2025: Closing ceremony Saturday's closing ceremony was the final act of a drama-filled day in Cannes, during which the glitzy seaside resort suffered a more than five-hour power cut.

The outage knocked out traffic lights, and visitors and locals scrambled for paper money because cash machines were out of order, and restaurants were unable to process card payments.

Local officials said a suspected arson attack on a substation and vandalism of an electricity pylon had caused the disruption.