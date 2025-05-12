Cannes film festival 2025: Dates, how to watch live, streaming platforms, and timings

The prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival is all set to dazzle the French Riviera from May 13 to May 24, 2025, bringing with it a global celebration of cinema, fashion, and art. The event, held in Cannes, France, will once again serve as the world’s most glamorous stage for film premieres, red carpet appearances, and the coveted Palme d’Or.

When and where to watch The opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2025 takes place on May 13 at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST) and will feature the presentation of the Palme d’Or d’Honneur. The entire festival will be streamed live 24/7 via:

The Festival de Cannes official YouTube channel

Mubi

FilmyDoo (from 2:30 PM IST for Indian users)

The official Festival de Cannes website Live updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and real-time red carpet coverage will also be shared on the festival’s official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) handles.

Global stage for cinema Each year, Cannes brings together filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles from across the globe to showcase the best in international cinema. Films of all genres — including documentaries — will be premiered during the 12-day event, with winners crowned in categories including Best Director, Best Actor, and the Palme d’Or.

What to expect at Cannes 2025 A star-studded red carpet: The red carpet is not just about films — it's a high-fashion event in its own right. Expect to see celebrities and fashion icons dressed in haute couture from top global designers, making headlines and setting trends.

Premieres of the year’s most anticipated films: From groundbreaking indie dramas to major studio releases, Cannes 2025 promises an eclectic lineup. The festival is known for introducing films that later go on to dominate the global awards season.

Robert De Niro to receive Honorary Palme d'Or; Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman in spotlight With legendary names like Robert De Niro, Nicole Kidman, and Tom Cruise taking centre stage, the French Riviera will once again become the global capital of cinema.

American acting icon Robert De Niro will be presented with the Honorary Palme d'Or during the festival’s opening ceremony on May 13. The award celebrates his remarkable contributions to cinema over a career spanning more than five decades, from Taxi Driver to Raging Bull and The Irishman.

Tom Cruise will make a special appearance for the Out of Competition screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on Wednesday, May 14. The action-packed franchise’s final chapter is expected to be a major highlight of the festival.

Adding more Hollywood glamour to the lineup, Actress Nicole Kidman will receive the Women In Motion Award on May 18, recognising her influential presence in film and her commitment to women's representation in cinema. The award, presented by Kering and the Festival de Cannes, celebrates inspirational women in film and beyond.

Diverse and acclaimed jury This year’s Cannes 2025 Jury brings together a dynamic and diverse group of artists from across the world. The jury will be tasked with selecting the winner of the coveted Palme d'Or and other major awards. The members include:

Halle Berry (US actor and filmmaker)

Leila Slimani (French-Moroccan writer)

Dieudo Hamadi (DRC director/documentarist/producer)

Hong Sang-soo (South Korean director/screenwriter)

Payal Kapadia (Indian director/screenwriter)

Alba Rohrwacher (Italian actor)

Carlos Reygadas (Mexican director/screenwriter/producer)

Jeremy Strong (US actor)

Whether you're a film buff or a fashion follower, Cannes 2025 offers round-the-clock entertainment, culture, and glamour. With multiple streaming options and constant social media updates, fans around the world won’t miss a moment of the action.